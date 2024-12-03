Manchester United will face familiar rival Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup, as it chases its first silverware under manager Ruben Amorim, in a host of match-ups pitting Premier League sides against lower-ranked teams.

Among the best were Tamworth, one of only two non-league clubs in the draw, getting to host Tottenham and Manchester City at home to Salford City — the team owned by members of Man United’s famed “Class of 92” such as Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

In sixth-to-last place in fourth-tier League Two, Accrington Stanley faces a daunting trip to Premier League leader Liverpool at Anfield. Chelsea, meanwhile, will host Morecambe, which is bottom of League Two.

The third round will take place around the weekend of January 11-12. The 44 clubs from the Premier League and second-tier Championship will enter the competition, joining the 20 lower-league and non-league sides that won in the previous round.

ALSO READ | PSG to face Lens in French Cup last 64

The clash between the two Premier League giants will come after just over a month of their match-up in the league, with the Gunners hosting the Red Devils for the first time this season. The two are the most successful teams in the FA Cup, with Gunners winning it 14 times compared to United’s 13.

Arsenal last lifted it in 2020 while United beat City in a second straight Manchester derby in the FA Cup final last season.

(with inputs from AP)