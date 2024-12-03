 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man United vs Arsenal in FA Cup third round; Man City to play ’Class of 92’-owned Salford

The clash between the two Premier League giants will come after just over a month of their match-up in the league, with the Gunners hosting the Red Devils for the first time this season.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 10:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

AP
Manchester United with the Emirates FA Cup Trophy after beating Manchester City in the final.
Manchester United with the Emirates FA Cup Trophy after beating Manchester City in the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Manchester United with the Emirates FA Cup Trophy after beating Manchester City in the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United will face familiar rival Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup, as it chases its first silverware under manager Ruben Amorim, in a host of match-ups pitting Premier League sides against lower-ranked teams.

Among the best were Tamworth, one of only two non-league clubs in the draw, getting to host Tottenham and Manchester City at home to Salford City — the team owned by members of Man United’s famed “Class of 92” such as Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

In sixth-to-last place in fourth-tier League Two, Accrington Stanley faces a daunting trip to Premier League leader Liverpool at Anfield. Chelsea, meanwhile, will host Morecambe, which is bottom of League Two.

The third round will take place around the weekend of January 11-12. The 44 clubs from the Premier League and second-tier Championship will enter the competition, joining the 20 lower-league and non-league sides that won in the previous round.

ALSO READ | PSG to face Lens in French Cup last 64

The clash between the two Premier League giants will come after just over a month of their match-up in the league, with the Gunners hosting the Red Devils for the first time this season. The two are the most successful teams in the FA Cup, with Gunners winning it 14 times compared to United’s 13.

Arsenal last lifted it in 2020 while United beat City in a second straight Manchester derby in the FA Cup final last season.

(with inputs from AP)

FA Cup third-round draw:
Southampton vs. Swansea
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Exeter vs. Oxford United
Leyton Orient vs. Derby County
Reading vs. Burnley
Aston Villa vs. West Ham
Norwich vs. Brighton
Manchester City vs. Salford
Millwall vs. Dagenham & Redbridge
Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley
Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton
Preston vs. Charlton
Chelsea vs. Morecambe
Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn
Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion
Mansfield vs. Wigan
Tamworth vs. Tottenham
Hull vs. Doncaster
Sunderland vs. Stoke
Leicester vs. Queens Park Rangers
Brentford vs. Plymouth
Coventry vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle vs. Bromley
Everton vs. Peterborough
Wycombe vs. Portsmouth
Birmingham vs. Lincoln
Leeds vs. Harrogate
Nottingham Forest vs. Luton
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff
Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers
Fulham vs. Watford
Crystal Palace vs. Stockport

Related Topics

FA Cup /

Manchester United /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Seventh Gukesh-Ding round heads to middle game
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Modi International 2024 badminton review: Finding silver linings in a year of turmoil
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. ISL 2024-25: Manolo Marquez’s Goa looks to fourth consecutive win against tottering Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Routine nets session gets festival makeover as India begins tune-up for pink ball
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Van Nistelrooy disappointed by Man United exit
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranieri welcomed warmly in first home game on Roma return, fans show support for Bove after collapse
    AP
  3. AFC Champions League 2024-25: Al Sadd clinches playoffs spot after beating Ronaldo-less Al Nassr
    AP
  4. Man United vs Arsenal in FA Cup third round; Man City to play ’Class of 92’-owned Salford
    AP
  5. PSG to face Lens in French Cup last 64
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Seventh Gukesh-Ding round heads to middle game
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Modi International 2024 badminton review: Finding silver linings in a year of turmoil
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. ISL 2024-25: Manolo Marquez’s Goa looks to fourth consecutive win against tottering Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Routine nets session gets festival makeover as India begins tune-up for pink ball
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment