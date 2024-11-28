NBA 2024/25 roundup: Hawks condemn Cavs to first home loss, Lakers power past Spurs

Trae Young recorded a career-high 22 assists to go along with 20 points, helping the Atlanta Hawks hand the Cleveland Cavaliers their first home loss of the season, 135-124 on Wednesday.

Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter drained five 3-pointers to highlight his 26-point performance and Jalen Johnson collected 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Top overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher joined Bogdan Bogdanovic by scoring 17 points apiece for the Hawks, who overcame an early 19-point deficit to snap a three-game losing streak.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley collected 22 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and three blocks for the Cavaliers, who fell to 10-1 at home.

Clippers 121, Wizards 96

James Harden scored 43 points, his most since March 2021, and Los Angeles sent host Washington to its 13th consecutive loss.

Ivica Zubac recorded his fifth consecutive double-double with 18 points (on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor) and 16 rebounds for the Clippers. Jordan Miller added 15 points off the bench.

Rookie Alexandre Sarr had his third straight double-figure-point scoring game for Washington, finishing with 13 points. Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas shared the Wizards’ team high with 17 points.

Nets 127, Suns 117

Reserve Tyrese Martin established career highs of 30 points and eight 3-pointers to lead Brooklyn to a victory over host Phoenix.

Dennis Schroder added 29 points and Trendon Watford scored a season-best 18 points off the bench for Brooklyn. Ben Simmons made 7 of 8 shots while recording 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Nets won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five.

Devin Booker scored 31 points and Kevin Durant added 30 points and eight rebounds as the Suns lost for the sixth time in seven games. Phoenix dropped to 9-2 when Durant plays. Bradley Beal had 17 points but missed the last 6:38 due to an ankle injury.

Heat 98, Hornets 94

Tyler Herro hit a 3-pointer with 28.4 seconds to play to help rescue Miami, which squandered a 20-point lead but regrouped for a victory at Charlotte.

Herro poured in 27 points and Duncan Robinson had 22 points for the Heat, who have won three of their past four games.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts following a basket during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

LaMelo Ball had 32 points, Brandon Miller added 21 points and Tidjane Salaun chipped in 17 points to pace the Hornets. With a chance to tie the game, Charlotte’s Cody Martin missed two foul shots with 4.8 seconds left before two Kel’el Ware foul shots clinched it.

Rockets 112, 76ers 115 (OT)

Jalen Green scored a season-high 41 points and Alperen Sengun came up big in overtime as Houston posted a road win over Philadelphia.

Sengun (22 points, 14 rebounds) and Amen Thompson (19 and 13) each registered a double-double for Houston, which completed a sweep of its brief two-game trip after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime on Tuesday.

Tyrese Maxey posted 39 points and 10 assists and Guerschon Yabusele chipped in 22 points for Philadelphia, which continued to play without Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee) and Kyle Lowry (hip). Caleb Martin (back) also sat out as the Sixers fell to 3-14 despite rallying from an eight-point deficit late in regulation.

Magic 133, Bulls 119

Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put on a 3-point clinic to help Orlando pummel visiting Chicago.

Suggs poured in 31 points and connected on 4 of 9 long-range attempts while Caldwell-Pope went 6-for-10 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points for the Magic, who have won 10 of their past 11 games.

Ayo Dosunmu notched a team-high 21 points as Chicago continued a stretch of inconsistent play that has seen it alternate wins and losses over the past seven games. Nikola Vucevic paired 19 points and 11 boards, and Talen Horton-Tucker went for 20 points off the bench.

Thunder 105, Warriors 101

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his team’s only two field goals of the final 8:25 to cap a 35-point performance, Isaiah Hartenstein recorded a third consecutive double-double and Oklahoma City outlasted Stephen Curry-less Golden State in San Francisco.

Hartenstein finished with 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Thunder, who managed a third straight win despite losing Jalen Williams to an eye injury late in the first half.

With Curry watching from the bench as he dealt with sore knees, the Warriors got a team-high 19 points from Jonathan Kuminga and double-figure scoring from five others but couldn’t escape a third straight defeat.

Grizzlies 131, Pistons 111

Marcus Smart scored a season-high 25 points off the bench, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help guide Memphis to a win over visiting Detroit.

Jake LaRavia and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 19 points apiece for Memphis, which won its fourth straight game.

Marcus Sasser led Detroit with a season-high 22 points off the bench. The Pistons fell for the fourth time in five games, despite holding an early 11-point lead.

Raptors 119, Pelicans 93

Ochai Agbaji and Jamison Battle scored 24 points each, three teammates had double-doubles and Toronto won on the road for the first time this season, routing New Orleans.

RJ Barrett had 22 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Ja’Kobe Walter added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Raptors became the last NBA team to win a road game this season. They tied the 1997-98 team’s franchise record for futility by losing their first 10 road games.

CJ McCollum scored 19 points for the Pelicans, who lost their sixth straight game. Dejounte Murray, playing for the first time since sustaining a fractured non-shooting hand on opening night, scored 14.

Pacers 121, Trail Blazers 114

Pascal Siakam scored five of his season-high-tying 29 points in a key late 7-0 spurt and Indiana came on strong at the end to defeat Portland in Indianapolis.

Tyrese Haliburton contributed 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and Bennedict Mathurin chipped in with 24 points and 10 boards for the Pacers. Myles Turner added 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks to Indiana’s third consecutive win.

Anfernee Simons bombed in six 3-pointers en route to a game-high and season-best 30 points for the Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson had 17 points apiece for Portland.

Mavericks 129, Knicks 114

Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points off the bench, Naji Marshall scored a game-high 24 and Dallas led almost the entire way in a dominating win over visiting New York.

Dallas played without All-Star Luka Doncic for the fourth straight game while he recovers from a sprained wrist. The Mavericks have won three of those four.

Jalen Brunson had a game-high 37 points for the Knicks facing his old team. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and 14 rebounds for New York. It was the Mavericks’ fifth straight win over the Knicks.

Kings 115, Timberwolves 104

Domantas Sabonis scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Sacramento stormed back for a 115-104 win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Malik Monk added 27 points off the bench for the Kings, who finished the fourth quarter on a 20-2 run to snap a four-game losing streak. De’Aaron Fox compiled 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points to lead Minnesota, which lost its fourth consecutive game. Julius Randle had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 17 points off the bench.

Lakers 119, Spurs 101

Dalton Knecht scored 20 points to lead seven Los Angeles players in double figures as the visiting Lakers rolled past San Antonio.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs. | Photo Credit: AP

Anthony Davis posted 19 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers, while LeBron James racked up 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Harrison Barnes scored 19 points for San Antonio, which had its season-best four-game winning streak end.

Nuggets 122, Jazz 103

Nikola Jokic scored 30 points as Denver bounced back from a blowout home loss to New York and a tongue-lashing by its coach to earn a win over Utah in Salt Lake City.

Jokic scored 21 points in the opening half, helping the Nuggets turn a 12-point deficit into a 10-point halftime lead. He finished with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jamal Murray added 22 points and eight assists.

Collin Sexton netted 26 points and Keyonte George scored 23 to lead the Jazz. Utah played without Lauri Markkanen (personal), John Collins (knee) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) while losing for the sixth time in seven games.