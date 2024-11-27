 />
NBA 2024/25: Hawks fined $100K over Trae Young’s missed game

The Hawks listed Young with right Achilles tendinitis on the injury report and cited the issue as the reason he was out. Atlanta went on to a 117-116 victory over the defending NBA champion.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 07:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The Atlanta Hawks were fined $100,000 by the NBA after a league investigation into star guard Trae Young missing an NBA Cup game two weeks ago.
FILE PHOTO: The Atlanta Hawks were fined $100,000 by the NBA after a league investigation into star guard Trae Young missing an NBA Cup game two weeks ago. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Atlanta Hawks were fined $100,000 by the NBA after a league investigation into star guard Trae Young missing an NBA Cup game two weeks ago. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks were fined $100,000 after All-Star guard Trae Young was held out of a November 12 NBA Cup road victory over the Boston Celtics.

The Hawks listed Young with right Achilles tendinitis on the injury report and cited the issue as the reason he was out. Atlanta went on to a 117-116 victory over the defending NBA champion.

The NBA dug into the matter and, as the league did with the 76ers and Joel Embiid this season, ruled that Young should have been available and on the court.

“Following an investigation, including review by an independent physician, the NBA determined that the Hawks held Young out of a game that he could have played in under the medical standard in the (Player Participation) Policy,” the league said in a statement.

“The organization’s conduct violated the Policy, which is intended to promote participation in the NBA’s regular season.”

Young has averaged 21.9 points with an NBA-leading 11.9 assists in 17 games this season. The November 12 game at Boston is the only one he has missed.

In seven seasons, Young has been named an All-Star three times and has averaged 25.4 points with 9.6 assists in 424 games for the Hawks, all starts.

