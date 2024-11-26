NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis returns as Celtics club Clippers

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White led a 51-point second quarter as the Boston Celtics stretched their winning streak to six games by beating the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 126-94 on Monday.

Brown scored 13 points and White added 12 as Boston tied an NBA record for threes in a single quarter by connecting on 12 in the second. The Celtics made 22 of 51 3-point attempts in the game (43.1 percent).

Kristaps Porzingis made his season debut after missing the Celtics’ first 17 games while recovering from off season foot surgery. He scored 16 points in 23 minutes.

Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, making 11 of his 14 field-goal attempts. Los Angeles had a five-game winning streak end.

Grizzlies 123, Trail Blazers 98

Ja Morant returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a right hip injury and delivered 22 points and 11 assists to lead host Memphis past Portland.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 points while Santi Aldama posted 13 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who earned their third straight win and their seventh in 10 games.

Deni Avdija paced the Trail Blazers with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Shaedon Sharpe scored 15 points. Portland was limited to 33.3 percent shooting and made only eight of its 46 3-point attempts (17.4 percent).

Pistons 102, Raptors 100

Jaden Ivey made a floater along the baseline as time expired, giving host Detroit a win over Toronto.

Ivey finished the contest with 25 points and eight assists as the Pistons ended a three-game slide. Malik Beasley had 14 points, while Jalen Duren supplied 13 points and 12 rebounds. Ausar Thompson made his season debut after being cleared to play following a blood clotting issue. He had five points and four assists off the bench.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 31 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. RJ Barrett had 17 points, and Chris Boucher added 10.

Magic 95, Hornets 84

Franz Wagner scored 21 points and Jonathan Isaac drained three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as visiting Orlando wiped away three miserable frames to win against Charlotte.

Sparked by its shooting from the perimeter, Orlando turned a 62-58 hole into an 88-77 lead in the fourth and ruined a stellar outing from Hornets guard LaMelo Ball. The Magic hit 14 of 20 shots in the fourth period, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

Ball racked up 44 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Brandon Miller provided 20 points and 10 boards for the Hornets, who had won their past four home games.

Pacers 114, Pelicans 110

Tyrese Haliburton had 34 points and 13 assists and Indiana held off New Orleans in Indianapolis.

Myles Turner added 17 points, Pascal Siakam scored 14 and Bennedict Mathurin and Quenton Jackson had 12 apiece for the Pacers. Both Turner and Mathurin grabbed nine boards.

Elfrid Payton had 21 assists, the most in a game by any player this season, and added 14 points for the Pelicans. Rookie Yves Missi had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Trey Murphy III scored 24 points and CJ McCollum returned from a 13-game absence due to a strained adductor to add 23 for New Orleans, which lost its fifth straight.

Mavericks 129, Hawks 119

Kyrie Irving scored 16 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, helping visiting Dallas to a win over Atlanta.

Jaden Hardy added 23 points while Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 22 as the Mavericks won their fifth game in six tries. P.J. Washington chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Daniel Gafford scored 10 points off the bench.

Jalen Johnson led Atlanta with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Trae Young added 18 points and 16 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic also had 18 points, while Dyson Daniels logged 17 and Clint Capela produced 12. The Hawks dropped their third straight game.

Knicks 145, Nuggets 118

OG Anunoby scored a career-high 40 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 15 rebounds and visiting New York used a big first half to rout Denver.

Jalen Brunson had 23 points and a career-high 17 assists and Mikal Bridges paired 14 points with six helpers for New York, which had a season high in points and tied a franchise record with 45 assists.

Russell Westbrook scored 24 of his team-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, Nikola Jokic had 22 points and Jamal Murray finished with 20 points for Denver.

Nets 128, Warriors 120

Dennis Schroder led the way with 31 points and Brooklyn rallied from 18 points down in the third quarter on the second night of a back-to-back set to stun Golden State in San Francisco.

Schroder sank four of Brooklyn’s 20 3-pointers. Cam Thomas bombed in three 3-pointers among his 23 points as the Nets used 20-for-45 accuracy (44.4 percent) from beyond the arc to beat Golden State one night after surprising the Sacramento Kings in the California capital.

Stephen Curry put up a team-high 28 points for the Warriors, who lost a second straight game for the first time this season.

Thunder 130, Kings 109

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 37 points and 11 assists to lead Oklahoma City to a solid victory over host Sacramento.

Jalen Williams added 28 points as the Thunder won their second straight game following a two-game slide. Isaiah Hartenstein registered 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Ajay Mitchell scored 15 points off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and six assists and Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals as Sacramento’s season-worst losing streak was extended to four games.