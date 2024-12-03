 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: We will come up with solutions for Bumrah, says Alex Carey

The wicketkeeper-batter also refuted rumours of a split between batters and bowlers in the Australian camp after the first Test defeat.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 16:07 IST , ADELAIDE - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Alex Carey during day one of the First Test match between India and Australia in Perth.
Alex Carey during day one of the First Test match between India and Australia in Perth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alex Carey during day one of the First Test match between India and Australia in Perth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Jasprit Bumrah threat, the alleged batter-bowler divide in the Australian camp, and the number 36 seem to be the general themes during press conferences in the lead-up to the second Test here from Friday. And it was the turn of Alex Carey to square up and answer these queries when he met the media at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

The Australian, all soft words and a shy grin, handled the inquisition with the same ease with which he collects the ball within his wicketkeeping gloves. As for Bumrah, Carey replied: “He is a fantastic bowler and our batters are world class as well and will find ways to come up with solutions. I have had a look at him now, so hopefully we can combat that first and second spell, get him bowling a bit deeper in the innings with an older ball. We saw Travis (Head) sort of counter punch (at Perth).”

Ever since Josh Hazlewood casually spoke about bowlers looking ahead towards the second Test while the first Test was in the balance at Perth, a rumour about a split between batters and seamers has done the rounds. It was Carey’s turn to deny these whispers: “If you ask the batters, we all want to perform better. As cricketers you go there to score a 100 and if you don’t do that, you are at times disappointed. But we are a very united group.”

Reminded about bundling out India for 36 at this same venue in 2020, Carey adopted a guarded tone: “They were obviously amazing days in cricketing history. But no, we don’t go out there expecting to do that again.

“We have a plan and will try to execute that, and whatever happens, happens. But I wasn’t here for that Test match. I tried to get in, but I missed it. And it happened too quickly. But yeah, we are excited and we do take a lot of confidence out of our record with pink ball cricket,” Carey added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jasprit Bumrah /

Alex Carey /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Modi International 2024 badminton review: Finding silver linings in a year of turmoil
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. ISL 2024-25: Manolo Marquez’s Goa looks to fourth consecutive win against tottering Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Routine nets session gets festival makeover as India begins tune-up for pink ball
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Seventh Gukesh-Ding round heads to middle game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Routine nets session gets festival makeover as India begins tune-up for pink ball
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. New Zealand, England docked WTC points for slow-over rate
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: We will come up with solutions for Bumrah, says Alex Carey
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. AUS vs IND: Labuschagne needs to be reminded that he is a class act says Gilchrist
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bradman’s cap in his last Australia vs India home series sells for around 2 crore 11 lakh rupees
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Modi International 2024 badminton review: Finding silver linings in a year of turmoil
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. ISL 2024-25: Manolo Marquez’s Goa looks to fourth consecutive win against tottering Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Routine nets session gets festival makeover as India begins tune-up for pink ball
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Seventh Gukesh-Ding round heads to middle game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment