Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.
ZIM vs PAK, 2nd T20I Scorecard
PLAYING XIs
Pakistan - Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (WK), Salman Agha (C), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Zimbabwe - Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.
TOSS
Zimbabwe won the toss and elects to bat.
SQUADS
ZIMBABWE
PAKISTAN
ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info
The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will not be telecast live in India. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Gukesh gets winning position against Ding
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Punjab ends Rajasthan’s unbeaten streak to spice up Group A knockout race
- ZIM vs PAK Highlights, 2nd T20I: Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 2-0 series lead
- Arjun Erigaisi set to compete at Norway Chess 2025 tournament
- Indian sports wrap, December 3: Madhya Pradesh shocks defending champion Haryana in semis of Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s Nationals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE