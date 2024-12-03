 />
ZIM vs PAK Highlights, 2nd T20I: Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 2-0 series lead

ZIM vs PAK Highlights: Catch the highlights of the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 17:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan during the first T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe.
Pakistan during the first T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan during the first T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs PAK, 2nd T20I Scorecard

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan - Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (WK), Salman Agha (C), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Zimbabwe - Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.

TOSS

Zimbabwe won the toss and elects to bat.

SQUADS
ZIMBABWE
Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sikandar Raza (c), Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram.
PAKISTAN
Salman Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain.

ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will not be telecast live in India. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

