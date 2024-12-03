 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Punjab ends Rajasthan’s unbeaten streak to spice up Group A knockout race

Punjab chased down a modest 162-run target with more than two overs to spare to register its fourth win in six matches.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 18:49 IST , Rajkot - 2 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
Punjab’s Nehal Wadhera in action during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Rajasthan at Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot on Tuesday December 03, 2024.
Punjab’s Nehal Wadhera in action during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Rajasthan at Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot on Tuesday December 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab’s Nehal Wadhera in action during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Rajasthan at Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot on Tuesday December 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Punjab opened up the permutations and combinations of group-A in the race to knockouts after ending Rajasthan’s unbeaten streak by five wickets during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C here on Tuesday. 

The defending champion chased down a modest 162-run target with more than two overs to spare to register its fourth win in six matches. Punjab’s chances to qualify are the lowest among the four teams in contention, but its win over Rajasthan has increased hopes for Madhya Pradesh and Bengal to finish in the top two. 

For Punjab, despite the first over dismissal over Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh gave a solid start to the chase. The slow nature of the surface made the square region a key target for both the batters who used Rajasthan pacers’ speed to play pickup shots. 

In the middle overs, captain Mahipal Lomror kept a pacer from one end and used Rahul Chahar from the other but couldn’t create enough pressure. 

Kamlesh Nagarkoti uprooted Prabhsimran’s off stump when the batter played a cross-batted shot. Naman Dhir and Nehal Wadhera got starts but poor shot selection meant they couldn’t finish the game. While Dhir couldn’t time his ramp, Wadhera failed to connect his reverse sweep and was bowled. 

Ramandeep Singh and Sanvir Singh scored the final 13 runs to take the team home. 

Earlier, Rajasthan’s innings was set up by a stroke-filed fifty by the 18-year-old Kartik Sharma during which he hit four sixes and three fours. 

ALOS READ | Hyderabad middle-order collapse hands another win to Madhya Pradesh

The ball kept low at times and even gripped off the surface keeping Rajasthan batters in flux. But Kartik, who has been in a good rhythm this tournament, played straight-batted shots to feed the scoreboard from one end. 

He found an able ally in Deepak Hooda after Rajasthan lost both its openers - Abhijeet Tomar and Bharat Sharma - to spectacular grabs. While Prabhsimran stretched full on his right to catch the edge off Tomar’s bat in the first over, Bharat lofted the ball towards wide mid-on for Ramandeep Singh to dive forward and grab the ball. 

Hooda allowed Kartik to play freely during their 65-run stand for the third wicket but the experienced India batter couldn’t utlise his own start and fell for 23. Shubham Garhwal hit three sixes later to get Rajasthan past the 150-run mark, which was still not enough to confirm its place in the knockouts. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Punjab /

Rajasthan /

Madhya Pradesh /

Bengal /

Anmolpreet Singh /

Mahipal Lomror /

Rahul Chahar /

Kamlesh Nagarkoti /

Ramandeep Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Gukesh in winning position against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Punjab ends Rajasthan’s unbeaten streak to spice up Group A knockout race
    Sahil Mathur
  3. ZIM vs PAK Highlights, 2nd T20I: Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 2-0 series lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arjun Erigaisi set to compete at Norway Chess 2025 tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, December 3: Madhya Pradesh shocks defending champion Haryana in semis of Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s Nationals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Punjab ends Rajasthan’s unbeaten streak to spice up Group A knockout race
    Sahil Mathur
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Saurashtra hands Tamil Nadu fourth straight defeat with 58-run win
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: For Bishnoi, backing his strengths the key to T20 success
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Andhra cruises to six-wicket win after Kerala’s meek batting display
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hyderabad middle-order collapse hands another win to Madhya Pradesh
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Gukesh in winning position against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Punjab ends Rajasthan’s unbeaten streak to spice up Group A knockout race
    Sahil Mathur
  3. ZIM vs PAK Highlights, 2nd T20I: Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 2-0 series lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arjun Erigaisi set to compete at Norway Chess 2025 tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, December 3: Madhya Pradesh shocks defending champion Haryana in semis of Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s Nationals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment