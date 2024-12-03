 />
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav scores 46-ball 70 for Mumbai against Services

Yadav put up 130 runs for the fourth wicket with Shivam Dube to help Mumbai in posting a competitive total of 192 for four against Services.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 12:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav made 70 runs off 46 balls for Mumbai against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav made 70 runs off 46 balls for Mumbai against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav made 70 runs off 46 balls for Mumbai against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial knock of 46-ball 70 in his first match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai against Services in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Services won the toss and opted to field first. It was appearing to be the right call as Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a three-ball duck and captain Shreyas Iyer departed after scoring 14-ball 20.

Yadav, who came in to bat at 36 for 2 after Iyer’s departure, hit seven fours and four sixes in his innings before being dismissed in the last over by Vishal Gaur.

Yadav and Shivam Dube, both members of India’s title-winning campaing at the men’s T20 World Cup this year, put up 130 runs for the fourth wicket with the latter eventually remaining unbeaten on 71 off 37 balls.

Dube smashed two fours and seven sixes during his knock.

Mumbai has three wins in four matches and is currently placed third in Group E.

Related Topics

Suryakumar Yadav /

Shivam Dube /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Mumbai

