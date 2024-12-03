 />
Venkat Sundaram succeeds late Aunshuman Gaekwad as president of Indian Cricketers’ Association

In his long career, Sundaram played in 81 first-class and 14 List-A games for Delhi. After retirement, he served as the manager of the Indian cricket team on its tour of Sri Lanka in 1998.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 13:37 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
File photo: Venkat Sundaram served as the chief curator of the BCCI and led the grounds and wickets committee from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2008 to 2010
File photo: Venkat Sundaram served as the chief curator of the BCCI and led the grounds and wickets committee from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2008 to 2010 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File photo: Venkat Sundaram served as the chief curator of the BCCI and led the grounds and wickets committee from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2008 to 2010 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Venkat Sundaram has been elected unopposed as the president of the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA).

The elections concluded on November 30 and Sundaram succeeded the late Aunshuman Gaekwad as the chief of the association.

According to a statement by the ICA, Sundaram will serve as president for a term that extends until the next General Election of ICA office-bearers, which is scheduled to take place in 2025 under the vigilant supervision of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) electoral officer.

ALSO READ: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav scores 46-ball 70 for Mumbai against Services

In his long career, Sundaram played in 81 first-class and 14 List-A games for Delhi. After retirement, he served as the manager of the Indian cricket team on its tour of Sri Lanka in 1998.

He also served as the chief curator of the BCCI and led the grounds and wickets committee from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2008 to 2010. Later, he was also in charge of the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida and played a pivotal role in getting the ground ready as the home base for Afghanistan.

The position of the ICA president was lying vacant since Gaekwad’s death on July 31, 2024.

