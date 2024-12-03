Urvil Patel smashes another quickfire century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, rubs shoulders with Rohit and Pant

Gujarat batter Urvil Patel continued his blitzkrieg in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he hit another quickfire century off just 36 balls, against Uttarakhand in Indore on Tuesday.

It was the second century in three matches for the right-hand batter, with his previous ton, off 28 balls, making him the fastest centurion from India in T20s. Among the top-five fastest centurions from India in T20s, Urvil features twice.

FASTEST INDIAN CENTURIONS IN T20s

Name Match Number of deliveries Tournament Date Urvil Patel Gujarat vs Tripura 28 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy November 27, 2024 Rishabh Pant Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh 32 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy January 14, 2018 Rohit Sharma India vs Sri Lanka 35 T20 International December 22, 2017 Urvil Patel Gujarat vs Uttarakhand 36 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy December 3, 2024 Yusuf Pathan Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 37 Indian Premier League March 13, 2010

Urvil scored 115 off 41 balls, which comprised eight fours and 11 sixes, as Gujarat secured an eight-wicket win at the Emerald High School Ground to go top of Group C with five wins in six matches, with one more league fixture in hand.

However, the batter, with a base price of INR 30 lakh, went unsold at the Indian Premier League Auction last month. He was earlier with the Gujarat Titans, which had signed him for Rs 20 lakh in the 2023 auction.