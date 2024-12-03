Gujarat batter Urvil Patel continued his blitzkrieg in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he hit another quickfire century off just 36 balls, against Uttarakhand in Indore on Tuesday.
It was the second century in three matches for the right-hand batter, with his previous ton, off 28 balls, making him the fastest centurion from India in T20s. Among the top-five fastest centurions from India in T20s, Urvil features twice.
FASTEST INDIAN CENTURIONS IN T20s
|Name
|Match
|Number of deliveries
|Tournament
|Date
|Urvil Patel
|Gujarat vs Tripura
|28
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
|November 27, 2024
|Rishabh Pant
|Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh
|32
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
|January 14, 2018
|Rohit Sharma
|India vs Sri Lanka
|35
|T20 International
|December 22, 2017
|Urvil Patel
|Gujarat vs Uttarakhand
|36
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
|December 3, 2024
|Yusuf Pathan
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|37
|Indian Premier League
|March 13, 2010
Urvil scored 115 off 41 balls, which comprised eight fours and 11 sixes, as Gujarat secured an eight-wicket win at the Emerald High School Ground to go top of Group C with five wins in six matches, with one more league fixture in hand.
However, the batter, with a base price of INR 30 lakh, went unsold at the Indian Premier League Auction last month. He was earlier with the Gujarat Titans, which had signed him for Rs 20 lakh in the 2023 auction.
Latest on Sportstar
- Urvil Patel smashes another quickfire century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, rubs shoulders with Rohit and Pant
- D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Gukesh forces Ding to think in Neo-Grunfeld Defense
- AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: We will come up with solutions for Bumrah, says Alex Carey
- Raj Manchanda, the ‘Old Fox’ of Indian squash, passes away at 80
- Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE