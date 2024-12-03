Tiger Woods: I am not sharp enough to make a comeback now

There was some news to cheer about — and some not — ahead of the Hero World Challenge golf tournament set to tee off at the picturesque Albany Golf Course in the Bahamian capital on Thursday.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Pawan Munjal, chairman of Hero MotoCorp, announced that his company, which has been associated with the invitational event for 10 years, will continue as the title sponsor.

In addition, the legendary Tiger Woods, who hosts the tournament through the TGR Live foundation, will remain Hero’s global corporate partner until 2030.

Woods, while thanking Hero for the continued support, said he was disappointed at not making one of his comebacks at the tournament as he was not physically ready to compete at the highest level because recovery and rehabilitation from a troublesome back were not up to the mark as yet.

“Given the number of times I have come back here, I was ready to start competing and playing again. Unfortunately, not this time. I still need to keep training to give myself the best chance going into next year and the events ahead,” said the 15-time Major champion.

“I’m still not there. These are 20 of the best players in the world, and I’m not sharp enough to compete against them at this level. So when I’m ready to compete and play at this level, then, I will add the champion golfer who has won this event five times.”

Asked about the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF [that backs LIV Golf] about reaching an agreement to find a solution to the impasse that has affected the sport in myriad ways, Woods, who is part of the PGA Tour policy board, said constructive talks were happening regularly, though the situation remained fluid.

(The writer is in Nassau at the invitation of Hero MotoCorp)