Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India defeats Malaysia 3-1 to set up title clash against Pakistan

The Indian junior men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the semifinal of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup to set up title clash against Pakistan.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 22:29 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India will play Pakistan in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 final.
India will play Pakistan in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 final. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

India will play Pakistan in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 final. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Malaysia started the game on the front foot, quickly earning a penalty corner. However, the Indian defence stood firm. Moments later, captain Che Nur Aqilrullah forced India’s goalkeeper Bikramjeet into action with a powerful shot. The pressure resulted in another penalty corner for Malaysia, but once again, Kamaruddin Azimuddin’s flick was saved. India looked to transition quickly from defence, and in the 10th minute, Araijeet Singh Hundal found Dilraj Singh in the shooting circle. Dilraj turned around and, while off balance, bypassed the Malaysian goalkeeper Mohamad Rafaizul with a powerful shot to grant India the lead.

Malaysia didn’t show any signs of discouragement while taking the pitch in the second quarter and maintained its grip in the game, earning a couple of penalty corners but India bayed its advances and continued to threaten Malaysia with frequent counter attacks. Indian forwards Araijeet and Gurjot Singh were at the end of significant goalscoring opportunities but failed to capitalise and the first half ended 1-0 for India.

India pushed forward to double its lead in the third quarter but Malaysia closely marked all Indian players and fought for every loose ball to keep the tie within its reach. Halfway through the quarter, Malaysia earned a penalty corner but the shot bounced off the post. India began rotating the ball patiently in search of openings but a yellow card with five minutes left in the quarter meant India had to defend with a man down. Despite this disadvantage, Malaysia failed to break down the Indian defence and went on to concede a penalty corner in the last second. This time vice captain Rohit directed a powerful drag flick to the top right corner and made it 2-0 for India.

India took more control as the last quarter began, earning a penalty corner with ten minutes remaining in the game. However, Mohamad Rafaizul pulled off amazing consecutive saves to keep the ball out of his goal. With eight minutes left in the quarter, Sharda Nand Tiwari pounced on a deflected shot from a penalty corner and unleashed a reverse tomahawk to increase India’s lead further. Around the three-minute mark, Malaysia earned a penalty stroke and Kamaruddin Azimuddin beat Prince Deep Singh from the spot to score its first goal. Despite this, India contained Malaysia for the rest of the quarter, sealing a 3-1 victory.

India will now face off against last year’s finalist Pakistan once again in the Final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup on December 4. India had earned a hard fought 2-1 victory against its long-time rivals to clinch the gold medal last time around.

