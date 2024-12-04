 />
AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India’s Day-Night Test Record - List of match results, most runs and wickets in pink-ball matches

Here is the full list of India’s results and records in day-night Tests ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Adelaide starting on December 6.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 11:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot during the 2-day Warm-up Match against Prime Ministers XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot during the 2-day Warm-up Match against Prime Ministers XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. | Photo Credit: BCCI - X
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot during the 2-day Warm-up Match against Prime Ministers XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. | Photo Credit: BCCI - X

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval from December 6. The visitor has a 1-0 series lead after its 295-run win in Perth.

Like the previous installment of the BGT in 2020/21, the encounter in Adelaide will be a day-night match. India has played four day-night Tests, winning three — with the sole loss coming in the 2020 Adelaide Test.

The three wins in pink-ball Tests have come against Bangladesh, England, and Sri Lanka, with the team yet to win an away Test under the lights.

ALSO READ
Spin to play a role at Adelaide Oval, says curator ahead of India-Australia Day-Night Test
India results in Day/ Night Test matches
2019 - India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs [Kolkata]
2020 - India lost to Australia by eight wickets [Adelaide]
2021 - India beat England by 10 wickets [Ahmedabad]
2022 - India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs [Bengaluru]
Most runs for India in day-night Tests
Virat Kohli - 277 runs in 4 matches @46.16
Rohit Sharma - 173 in 3 matches @43.25
Shreyas Iyer - 155 runs in 1 match @79.50
Most wickets for India in day-night Tests
Ravichandran Ashwin - 18 wickets in 4 matches @13.83
Axar Patel - 14 wickets in 2 matches @9.14
Umesh Yadav - 11 wickets in 2 matches @15.54

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

