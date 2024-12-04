AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India’s Day-Night Test Record - List of match results, most runs and wickets in pink-ball matches

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval from December 6. The visitor has a 1-0 series lead after its 295-run win in Perth.

Like the previous installment of the BGT in 2020/21, the encounter in Adelaide will be a day-night match. India has played four day-night Tests, winning three — with the sole loss coming in the 2020 Adelaide Test.

The three wins in pink-ball Tests have come against Bangladesh, England, and Sri Lanka, with the team yet to win an away Test under the lights.

India results in Day/ Night Test matches 2019 - India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs [Kolkata] 2020 - India lost to Australia by eight wickets [Adelaide] 2021 - India beat England by 10 wickets [Ahmedabad] 2022 - India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs [Bengaluru]

Most runs for India in day-night Tests Virat Kohli - 277 runs in 4 matches @46.16 Rohit Sharma - 173 in 3 matches @43.25 Shreyas Iyer - 155 runs in 1 match @79.50