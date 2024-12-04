India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval from December 6. The visitor has a 1-0 series lead after its 295-run win in Perth.
Like the previous installment of the BGT in 2020/21, the encounter in Adelaide will be a day-night match. India has played four day-night Tests, winning three — with the sole loss coming in the 2020 Adelaide Test.
The three wins in pink-ball Tests have come against Bangladesh, England, and Sri Lanka, with the team yet to win an away Test under the lights.
India results in Day/ Night Test matches
Most runs for India in day-night Tests
Most wickets for India in day-night Tests
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India’s Day-Night Test Record - List of match results, most runs and wickets in pink-ball matches
- Arsenal vs Manchester United: What happened the last time Arteta faced Ruben Amorim?
- USWNT beats Netherlands 2-1 in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher’s final match
- What happened last time United played Arsenal at Emirates Stadium?
- Memorable Arsenal vs Manchester United moments in Premier League era
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE