 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KL Rahul welcomes decision to name stands at Chinnaswamy Stadium after Karnataka cricketing greats

“It is about respecting what the players have done for the State and India,” Rahul said before the second Test against Australia.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 12:25 IST , Adelaide - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The stands will be named after Erapalli Prasanna, GR Vishwanath, BS Chandrasekhar, Syed Kirmani, Brijesh Patel, Roger Binny, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad.
The stands will be named after Erapalli Prasanna, GR Vishwanath, BS Chandrasekhar, Syed Kirmani, Brijesh Patel, Roger Binny, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. | Photo Credit: K Bhagya Prakash
infoIcon

The stands will be named after Erapalli Prasanna, GR Vishwanath, BS Chandrasekhar, Syed Kirmani, Brijesh Patel, Roger Binny, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. | Photo Credit: K Bhagya Prakash

The move to name stands at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Karnataka’s iconic cricketing legends has evoked goodwill all around. K. L. Rahul welcomed the initiative in his backyard while also admitting to a hope of eventually seeing his name in that list.

“Everyone wishes for it, but I will have to get as many runs as the people that have their names on these stands. So if I can do that, then maybe. Yeah, but I haven’t reached that point yet,” the batter said in reply to a specific query at the Adelaide Oval here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Have been told where I will bat, says KL Rahul

The man, who speaks Kannada and Tulu with equal felicity besides English and Hindi, stressed that naming the stands after the greats was a fine move. “It is good. It is about respecting what the players have done for the State and India. I am sure for everybody, it is a huge honour when you see your name, a stand being named after you. So yes, it will be lovely.”

The Karnataka State Cricket Association will be naming the stands after B.S. Chandrasekhar, E.A.S. Prasanna, G.R. Viswanath, Syed Kirmani, Roger Binny, Brijesh Patel, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Rahul Dravid and Venkatesh Prasad.

Related Topics

India vs Australia /

KL Rahul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KL Rahul welcomes decision to name stands at Chinnaswamy Stadium after Karnataka cricketing greats
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Cup: Eight teams through to quarterfinals; Milwaukee, New York advance
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO | KL Rahul: Just want to be in playing XI, prepared to bat anywhere
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Have been told where I will bat, says KL Rahul
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. KL Rahul welcomes decision to name stands at Chinnaswamy Stadium after Karnataka cricketing greats
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Have been told where I will bat, says KL Rahul
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India’s Day-Night Test Record - List of match results, most runs and wickets in pink-ball matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spin to play a role at Adelaide Oval, says curator ahead of India-Australia Day-Night Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. NZ vs ENG: England announces unchanged playing XI for second test against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KL Rahul welcomes decision to name stands at Chinnaswamy Stadium after Karnataka cricketing greats
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Cup: Eight teams through to quarterfinals; Milwaukee, New York advance
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO | KL Rahul: Just want to be in playing XI, prepared to bat anywhere
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Have been told where I will bat, says KL Rahul
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment