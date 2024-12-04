Ahead of the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, starting Friday, India batter KL Rahul said that he is ready to bat down the order if necessary.

Rahul had opened alongside Yashaswi Jaiswal in the first Test in Perth, where India won by a massive 295-run margin. However, with skipper Rohit Sharma’s return, Rahul’s position at the top of the order is now uncertain.

“I just want to be in the playing XI. You go there and bat, playing for the team. Now that I have played in Tests and ODIs in various positions, it has given me an idea of how I want to manage my innings,” Rahul said during the pre-match press conference.

However, during the warm-up pink-ball Test earlier this week, despite captain Rohit’s availability, India went with the same opening pair that featured in the first Test. Rohit came in to bat at No. 4 but could only score three runs off 11 balls before being dismissed.