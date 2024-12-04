Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola plays down rumours of rift with De Bruyne amid Man City’s winless run

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Kevin De Bruyne’s absence from the starting lineup in recent games was due to fitness issues and not “personal problems” with the Belgian midfielder.

City has not won in seven games across competitions, its worst run under the Spaniard, and De Bruyne has featured only as a substitute in the last five of those matches after recovering from a pelvic injury.

“People say I’ve got a problem with Kevin. Do you think I like to not play with Kevin? No, I don’t want Kevin to play?,” Guardiola said during a news conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.

The playmaker, who has been with City since 2015, was injured during the Champions League match against Inter Milan on September 18 and hasn’t started since.

“The guy who has the most talent in the final third — I don’t want it? I have a personal problem with him after nine years together? He’s delivered to me the biggest success to this club, but he’s been five months injured (last season) and two months injured (this year). He’s 33 years old. He needs time to find his best, like last season, step by step. He’ll try to do it and feel better. I’m desperate to have his best.”

De Bruyne is in the final year of his contract and was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League ahead of this season.

“I’d love to have the Kevin in his prime, 26 or 27. He would love it too — but he is not 26 or 27 anymore,” Guardiola said.

“He had injuries in the past, important and long ones. He is a guy who needs to be physically fit for his space and energy. You think I’m complaining? It’s normal, it’s nature. He’s played in 10 or 11 seasons a lot of games and I know he is desperate to help us. He gives glimpses of brilliance that only he can have.”