 />
USWNT beats Netherlands 2-1 in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher’s final match

The U.S., which won its fifth Olympic gold medal in France this summer, wrapped up the year on a 20-game unbeaten streak.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 11:06 IST , THE HAGUE, Netherlands - 2 MINS READ

AP
Players embrace goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher at the end of the international friendly between Netherlands and the United States.
Players embrace goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher at the end of the international friendly between Netherlands and the United States. | Photo Credit: AP
Players embrace goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher at the end of the international friendly between Netherlands and the United States. | Photo Credit: AP

Alyssa Naher made two critical saves in her final match for the United States, Lynn Williams scored the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute as the Americans beat Netherlands 2-1 on Tuesday.

The U.S., which won its fifth Olympic gold medal in France this summer, wrapped up the year on a 20-game unbeaten streak. The Americans were coming off a scoreless draw with England on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Naeher announced two weeks ago that the European matches would be her last. The 36-year-old goalkeeper played in 115 games for the U.S., with 111 starts, 89 wins and 69 shutouts.

Naeher is the only U.S. keeper with shutouts in both a World Cup and an Olympic final. She was in goal when the United States defeated Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final.

ALSO READ | Women’s Euro 2025: Sweden sweeps past Serbia to qualify for European Championship

Netherlands took the lead on centrE back Veerle Buurman’s header off a corner kick in the 15th minute. Naeher prevented a second goal when she punched away Dominique Janssen’s shot in the 38th.

The United States drew even at the end of the first half on an own goal that deflected off Buurman and past Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

Naeher slid to stop Danielle van de Donk’s shot in the 69th minute before Williams scored her fourth goal of the year and 21st of her career.

Lily Yohannes came in as a substitute in the second half. Yohannes, who has dual citizenship, opted to play for the United States over the Netherlands last month. She plays professionally for the Dutch club Ajax.

U.S. finished the year without the trio of Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, who were left off the roster for the final two matches to rest and heal nagging injuries.

U.S. is unbeaten in 15 matches under coach Emma Hayes, who took over in May.

Related Topics

USWNT

