Man United defender Luke Shaw ’absolutely devastated’ after injury setback

The England international, who missed the first three months of the season with a calf problem, is expected to be on the sideline with an undisclosed injury.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 10:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Man United defender Luke Shaw ’absolutely devastated’ after injury setback.
FILE PHOTO: Man United defender Luke Shaw 'absolutely devastated' after injury setback. | Photo Credit: X/@ManUtd
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Man United defender Luke Shaw 'absolutely devastated' after injury setback. | Photo Credit: X/@ManUtd

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw said he was “absolutely devastated” after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a long-term injury.

The England international, who missed the first three months of the season with a calf problem, is expected to be on the sideline with an undisclosed injury.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Shaw wrote: “It’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forward, but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback.

Luke Shaw’s post on Instagram.
Luke Shaw’s post on Instagram.
lightbox-info

Luke Shaw’s post on Instagram.

“I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period. I’m absolutely devastated and it’s extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.”

The 29-year-old missed several matches last season because of injuries. He last featured in United’s 4-0 win against Everton on Sunday.

“I understand there (are) going to be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all of that,” Shaw said. “There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time.

“But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season.”

