Arsenal vs Manchester United: What happened the last time Arteta faced Ruben Amorim?

Arsenal has scored 13 goals in its last three matches and comes into the match after hammering five goals against West Ham, a game that saw five different players get their name on the scoresheet.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The clash between teams managed by Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim will be the first in the Premier League as the Gunners host the Red Devils in a competitive clash for the first time this season.
The clash between teams managed by Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim will be the first in the Premier League as the Gunners host the Red Devils in a competitive clash for the first time this season. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

The clash between teams managed by Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim will be the first in the Premier League as the Gunners host the Red Devils in a competitive clash for the first time this season. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal will look to continue its red-hot form as it hosts Manchester United in their first competitive clash this season, at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side has scored 13 goals in its last three matches and comes into the match after hammering five goals against West Ham United with five different players getting their names on the scoresheet.

Though it is 11 points off table-topper Liverpool, it will take its chances to cut the lead in the long run soon.

United, on the other hand, found its first Premier League win under new manager Ruben Amorim, after a 4-0 rout at Old Trafford against Everton, last week.

Sitting ninth in the league standings, with 19 points off 13 matches, the Red Devils will have an opportunity to climb to touching distance of the top four with a win here.

What happened the last time Arteta faced Ruben Amorim?

Arteta’s Arsenal last clashed with Amorim’s side in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2023, when the Portuguese manager had the last laugh.

With the contest ending 1-1 after regulation and stoppage time, Amorim’s Sporting had won the game 5-3 on penalties.

ALSO READ: Manchester United must be brave against Arsenal says Amorim

Sporting trailed when Granit Xhaka put the Premier League leader Arsenal ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

But Portugal midfielder Pedro Goncalves forced extra-time when he beat Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale with a breath-taking strike from 46 yards out.

Goncalves’s bolt from the blue was reminiscent of David Beckham’s astonishing long-range chip for Manchester United against Wimbledon that launched him to superstardom in 1996.

With a pulsating encounter level at 1-1 on the night, and 3-3 on aggregate, it needed penalties to settle the tie.

It was Sporting who emerged with a shock victory as Gabriel Martinelli’s effort was saved by Antonio Adan and Nuno Santos dispatched the winning kick.

(With inputs from AFP)

Arteta’s record against Amorim
Total matches: 2; Sporting: 1, Arsenal: 0; Draws: 1
Goals: 6; Sporting CP: 3, Arsenal: 3
List of matches
Sporting CP 2-2 Arsenal -- UEFA Europa League 2023-24 round of 16 -- March 9, 2024
Arsenal 1 (3)-1 (5) Sporting CP -- UEFA Europa League 2023-25 round of 16 -- March 16, 2024

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

