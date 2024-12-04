 />
What happened last time United played Arsenal at Emirates Stadium?

While Mikel Arteta's men are currently sitting in second, nine points adrift of leader Liverpool, Ruben Amorim's side is working its way back to the top four, being four points off.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 09:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on September 03, 2023 in London, England.
FILE PHOTO: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on September 03, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on September 03, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A buoyant Arsenal side will host a seemingly recuperating Manchester United in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

While Mikel Arteta’s men are currently sitting in second, nine points adrift of leader Liverpool, Ruben Amorim’s side is working its way back to the top four, being four points off.

The last time United played Arsenal at the Emirates was in the 2023-24 season on September 3 in the previous year. That fixture ended 3-1 in the host’s favour. Dutchman Erik Ten Hag was in-charge of the Red Devils then.

It was Marcus Rashford who opened the scoring for the visitor in the 27th minute. Dane Christian Eriksen played a well-weighted through ball to release the winger. After taking it in his stride and going past a few defenders, he hit it past Aaron Ramsdale to score.

However, the joy of the visiting fans was shortlived as Arsenal equalised a minute later. Gabriel Martinelli ran down the left flank and found Martin Odegaard running onto the edge of the box. The Brazilian cushioned it towards the unmarked midfielder who thumped the ball into the bottom corner, past a diving Andre Onana.

READ MORE | FA Cup 2024-25, third round: Top five clashes to watch out

At the hour-mark, Arsenal thought it had a chance to take the lead when referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot for what seemed like a foul on Kai Havertz, who went down after being sandwiched between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro. However a VAR review later, Taylor overturned his on-field decision.

In the final minutes of regulation time, Alejandro Garnacho thought he had earned his side the lead but VAR ruled him offside.

It seemed that both sides would have to be content with a point each. However, the tide turned late in the second half’s stoppage time.

In the 90+6th minute, Declan Rice put his side ahead after his shot was helped into the net by a fortuitous deflection off Jonny Evans’ boot.

Rubbing salt into United’s wounds and bagging all three points, Gabriel Jesus netted Arsenal’s third right before the full time whistle.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

