ARS vs MUN: Bukayo Saka’s record against Manchester United ahead of Premier League clash

Arsenal is coming into the match on the back of three consecutive wins, scoring 13 goals and conceding only three during that period.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has faced Manchester United nine times in the Premier League.
File photo: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has faced Manchester United nine times in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has faced Manchester United nine times in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will look to keep his unbeaten run going when his side travels to London to face off against Arsenal in the Premier League 2024-25 match on Thursday.

Arsenal is coming into the match on the back of three consecutive wins, scoring 13 goals and conceding only three during that period.

Bukayo leads the attacking stats for the Gunners this season with seven goals and 11 assists in 18 appearances in all competitions. He is also the joint-top scorer for Arsenal in the league so far, tied on five goals with Kai Havertz.

BUKAYO SAKA’S RECORD AGAINST MANCHESTER UNITED

Saka has played nine matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, scoring three goals and assisting two in that time.

ALSO READ | Manchester United must be brave against Arsenal says Amorim

He made his debut in the fixture during the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in 2019. He assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser in that match, helping his side walk away with one point.

He scored his first league goal against the Red Devils in his side’s 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium in 2022.

Arsenal is currently second in the points table, nine points behind leader Liverpool while Manchester United sits ninth.

