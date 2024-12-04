Arsenal vs Manchester United head-to-head: ARS vs MNU, Premier League H2H record

The in-form Arsenal hosts resurgent Manchester United in the 2024-25 season of the English Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

PREVIEW

Mikel Arteta’s title chasing Arsenal will take on arch-rival Manchester United, which has seen a resurgence under its newly appointed coach Ruben Amorim in Premier League 2024-25 at Emirates Stadium on the Thursday.

Gunners, currently second in the table, trails leader Liverpool by nine points and will aim for a win against United to close the gap.

The North London side has shown a good run of form since club football resumed following the international break. The return of club captain Martin Odegaard from injury has rejuvenated the team’ and its results.

Arteta’s team will look to continue its good home record against United on Thursday.

