Leverkusen stuns host Bayern 1-0 to keep German Cup title defence on track

Bayer Leverkusen scored against the run of play through Nathan Tella in the second half to beat 10-man host Bayern Munich 1-0 on Tuesday and advance to the German Cup quarterfinals.

It was the first defeat this season in the league or domestic Cup for Bundesliga leader Bayern, which had keeper Manuel Neuer sent off with a straight red card in the 17th minute, the first dismissal in the 38-year-old’s long career.

The defeat means the Bavarians have now failed to get past the quarterfinal stage in the German Cup since they last won the competition in 2020.

Both teams were missing their leading strikers with Leverkusen without Victor Boniface and Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane sidelined for weeks after picking up an injury in Bayern’s draw at Borussia Dortmund last week.

ALSO READ | Musiala goal saves blushes for Bavarians in Der Klassiker, helps in a 1-1 draw

In a pulsating start, both sides battled for control until Bayern’s Neuer bodychecked Jeremie Frimpong outside the box to get his marching orders with a straight red card.

The host had to shift things around with reserve keeper Daniel Peretz coming on for Leroy Sane but it still had better chances in the first half through Kingsley Coman, Konrad Laimer and Leon Goretzka.

Leverkusen, however, struck against the run of play in the 69th minute when Tella, who had come on eight minutes earlier, headed in a superb Alex Grimaldo cross.

Bayern struggled to carve out chances until Michael Olise’s curled effort in stoppage time as Leverkusen held on to its slim lead to keep their German Cup title defence on track.