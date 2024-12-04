 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leverkusen stuns host Bayern 1-0 to keep German Cup title defence on track

It was the first defeat this season in the league or domestic Cup for Bundesliga leader Bayern, which had keeper Manuel Neuer sent off with a straight red card.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 10:03 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella celebrates scoring a goal against Bayern Munich.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella celebrates scoring a goal against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella celebrates scoring a goal against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen scored against the run of play through Nathan Tella in the second half to beat 10-man host Bayern Munich 1-0 on Tuesday and advance to the German Cup quarterfinals.

It was the first defeat this season in the league or domestic Cup for Bundesliga leader Bayern, which had keeper Manuel Neuer sent off with a straight red card in the 17th minute, the first dismissal in the 38-year-old’s long career.

The defeat means the Bavarians have now failed to get past the quarterfinal stage in the German Cup since they last won the competition in 2020.

Both teams were missing their leading strikers with Leverkusen without Victor Boniface and Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane sidelined for weeks after picking up an injury in Bayern’s draw at Borussia Dortmund last week.

ALSO READ | Musiala goal saves blushes for Bavarians in  Der Klassiker, helps in a 1-1 draw

In a pulsating start, both sides battled for control until Bayern’s Neuer bodychecked Jeremie Frimpong outside the box to get his marching orders with a straight red card.

The host had to shift things around with reserve keeper Daniel Peretz coming on for Leroy Sane but it still had better chances in the first half through Kingsley Coman, Konrad Laimer and Leon Goretzka.

Leverkusen, however, struck against the run of play in the 69th minute when Tella, who had come on eight minutes earlier, headed in a superb Alex Grimaldo cross.

Bayern struggled to carve out chances until Michael Olise’s curled effort in stoppage time as Leverkusen held on to its slim lead to keep their German Cup title defence on track.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayer Leverkusen /

Bayern Munich /

German Cup /

Nathan Tella

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Yamal’s return inspired Barca to commanding win at Mallorca, says Flick
    Reuters
  3. Leverkusen stuns host Bayern 1-0 to keep German Cup title defence on track
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Euro 2025: Sweden sweeps past Serbia to qualify for European Championship
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs ENG: England announces unchanged playing XI for second Test against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Leverkusen stuns host Bayern 1-0 to keep German Cup title defence on track
    Reuters
  2. Women’s Euro 2025: Sweden sweeps past Serbia to qualify for European Championship
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Messi’s Inter Miami is among bottom seeds for draw
    AFP
  4. U.S. World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis named FIFA’s Chief Football Officer
    Reuters
  5. Napoli’s Cup clash with Lazio a chance for squad rotation, says Conte
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Yamal’s return inspired Barca to commanding win at Mallorca, says Flick
    Reuters
  3. Leverkusen stuns host Bayern 1-0 to keep German Cup title defence on track
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Euro 2025: Sweden sweeps past Serbia to qualify for European Championship
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs ENG: England announces unchanged playing XI for second Test against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment