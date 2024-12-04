World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?

India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the eighth round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Wednesday.
The seventh round had ended in a draw with Gukesh ceding early advantage on the face of some resolute work from Ding.
The youngest World Championship challenger, Gukesh will have the black pieces in the eighth round.
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will Round 8 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren start?
Where to watch Round 8 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren?
SCHEDULE
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
*All games will start at 2:30 PM IST (17:00 local time).
