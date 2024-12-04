 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?

All you need to know about Round 8 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 10:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s D Gukesh plays against Ding Liren of China at the FIDE World Championship 2024, in Singapore.
India’s D Gukesh plays against Ding Liren of China at the FIDE World Championship 2024, in Singapore. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Maria Emelianova
infoIcon

India’s D Gukesh plays against Ding Liren of China at the FIDE World Championship 2024, in Singapore. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Maria Emelianova

India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the eighth round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Wednesday.

The seventh round had ended in a draw with Gukesh ceding early advantage on the face of some resolute work from Ding. 

The youngest World Championship challenger, Gukesh will have the black pieces in the eighth round. 

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will Round 8 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren start?
The World Chess Championship 2024 Round 8 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, December 4 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
Where to watch Round 8 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren?
The World Chess Championship 2024 Round 8 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

SCHEDULE

Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Monday
Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Wednesday
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday
Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday
Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday
Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday
Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday
Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Friday

*All games will start at 2:30 PM IST (17:00 local time).

Related stories

Related Topics

D. Gukesh /

Ding Liren /

World Chess Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spin to play a role at Adelaide Oval, says curator ahead of India-Australia Day-Night Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. German Cup: Vincent Kompany takes positives from Bayern’s Round of 16 loss to Bayer Leverkusen
    Team Sportstar
  4. Luke Shaw suffers another injury setback: Manchester United defender ‘absolutely devastated’
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs ENG team news update: England announces unchanged playing XI for second Test against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Final: Full list of results after Round 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh, Ding Liren play out draw in Round 7
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Arjun Erigaisi set to compete at Norway Chess 2025 tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Chess Championship: What was the opening played in Gukesh vs Ding Liren in Round 7?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spin to play a role at Adelaide Oval, says curator ahead of India-Australia Day-Night Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. German Cup: Vincent Kompany takes positives from Bayern’s Round of 16 loss to Bayer Leverkusen
    Team Sportstar
  4. Luke Shaw suffers another injury setback: Manchester United defender ‘absolutely devastated’
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs ENG team news update: England announces unchanged playing XI for second Test against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment