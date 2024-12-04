World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?

India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the eighth round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Wednesday.

The seventh round had ended in a draw with Gukesh ceding early advantage on the face of some resolute work from Ding.

The youngest World Championship challenger, Gukesh will have the black pieces in the eighth round.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will Round 8 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren start? The World Chess Championship 2024 Round 8 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, December 4 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. Where to watch Round 8 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren? The World Chess Championship 2024 Round 8 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc. You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

SCHEDULE

Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Monday Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Tuesday Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Wednesday Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Friday

*All games will start at 2:30 PM IST (17:00 local time).