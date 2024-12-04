Women’s Euro 2025: Sweden sweeps past Serbia to qualify for European Championship

Sweden thrashed Serbia 6-0 to complete an 8-0 aggregate victory and qualify for next year’s Women’s European Championship finals in Switzerland, where it will be joined by Nordic neighbours Norway and Finland which also won at home in Tuesday’s playoffs.

With seven spots in the finals up for grabs in the second legs, a crowd of 12,378 in Stockholm was treated to a closed roof on the stadium, to protect them from the sub-zero temperatures outside, and a four-goal first-half salvo that ended any Serbian hopes of a comeback.

Filippa Angeldahl gave the Swedes the lead with a penalty in the 16th minute before Kosovare Asllani netted three minutes later and striker Stina Blackstenius added two more before the break.

Midfielder Hanna Bennison added the fifth 12 minutes into the second half and Anna Anvegaard added a brilliant sixth in the final minute of normal time to complete the rout.

The Swedes celebrated their qualification with a tribute to recently-retired Caroline Seger, who won 240 caps for her country and two Olympic silver medals.

Belgium, Wales through; Norway cruises to comfortable victory

Belgium secured a 4-1 aggregate win over Ukraine after a 2-1 home win while Wales qualified for its first major tournament with a 2-1 win in Dublin over Ireland to give it a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Players of Wales pose for team a photo following victory in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 playoff match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hannah Cain gave the visitors the lead in the 50th minute from the penalty spot and Wales doubled their advantage through Carrie Jones in the second half and a late Ireland goal from Anna Patten was not enough to spoil the Welsh party.

In Oslo, Norway cruised to a comfortable 3-0 second-leg victory to secure a 7-0 aggregate win over Northern Ireland, and Finland built on its scoreless draw away to Scotland last week by beating it 2-0 at home to seal its spot.

Things were a lot tighter in Teplice where Diana Silva’s two goals gave Portugal a 2-1 win and 3-2 aggregate success over the Czech Republic to qualify, while Poland’s Ewa Pajor celebrated her birthday with the only goal in a 1-0 win away to Austria to see her side through 2-0 on aggregate.