Djokovic to begin bid for 25th Grand Slam crown in Brisbane

The 37-year-old is targeting a record 25th Grand Slam crown after failing to add to the total during a frustrating 2024, although he did win Olympic singles gold in Paris.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 08:48 IST , Brisbane - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic will begin his 2025 season and bid for an 11th Australian Open title at the Brisbane International.
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic will begin his 2025 season and bid for an 11th Australian Open title at the Brisbane International. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic will begin his 2025 season and bid for an 11th Australian Open title at the Brisbane International. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic will begin his 2025 season and bid for an 11th Australian Open title at the Brisbane International, it was announced on Wednesday, with the Serbian superstar now coached by Andy Murray.

The 37-year-old is targeting a record 25th Grand Slam crown after failing to add to the total during a frustrating 2024, although he did win Olympic singles gold in Paris.

The ATP-WTA event runs December 29-January 5, with the Australian Open to begin on January 12.

“I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena,” said Djokovic.

“I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember.”

ALSO READ | Juan Martin del Potro retires after beating Novak Djokovic in emotional farewell match

Should he win, it would be his 100th career title, just the third man in the Open era behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) to achieve the feat.

Djokovic was beaten in the Australian Open semifinals this year by eventual champion Jannik Sinner with his failure to lift another major leaving him tied with Margaret Court on a record 24 Grand Slam singles crowns.

In a bid to surpass her in Melbourne, he has teamed up with long-time rival and the now-retired Murray.

The Brisbane tournament will also mark the return to competitive tennis of Australian Nick Kyrgios, who has played just one ATP Tour singles match in two years after knee, foot and wrist injuries.

Other men’s players starting their year in Brisbane include Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe and Matteo Berrettini.

Reigning Australian Open women’s champion and world number one Aryna Sabalenka had previously announced she too would start her season at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Three other top-10 players including Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Daria Kasatkina will also play, as will former Brisbane champion Victoria Azarenka.

A host of other players have opted to start their year at the mixed-teams United Cup in Sydney and Perth, including women’s world number two Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini.

Men’s world number two Alexander Zverev and fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz have also signed up for the United Cup.

