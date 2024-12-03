Ancelotti hopes Real Madrid meet Botafogo in Intercontinental Cup final

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Botafogo following Saturday’s 3-1 Copa Libertadores final victory over Atletico Mineiro with 10 men after Gregore was sent off after 30 seconds, and hopes they meet in the Intercontinental Cup final.

Ancelotti said on Tuesday that he was happy to see a club like Botafogo, where Brazil greats including Garrincha, Jairzinho, Gerson and Carlos Alberto Torres played, win its first continental title and a place in the Intercontinental Cup.

The FIFA tournament, contested by the champions of all six confederations, has been revamped into a new format.

Libertadores title holder Botafogo will play CONCACAF champion Pachuca for the right to face the African-Asian-Pacific Cup winners Al Ahly. European champion Real await in the final which will be held in Doha on December 18.

“I watched the match (Libertadores final) live and really enjoyed it,” Ancelotti told a press conference. “It was a fantastic atmosphere, I was mesmerised. An incredible first minute of the game, with that incredible flying kick (that earned Gregore a red card).

“Then the team’s (Botafogo’s) attitude and commitment were extraordinary. They played a fantastic match down to 10 men. I’m very happy for Allan who won the Libertadores with Botafogo, which is a historic team in Brazilian football.”

Botafogo’s 33-year-old defensive midfielder Allan played under Ancelotti at Napoli and Everton.

“For them to be able to finally win the Libertadores for the first time ... yes, I was delighted!,” added the Italian. “I know they still have a couple of games to fight for and reach the (Intercontinental Cup) final but yes, it would be great if it’s them against us.”

As well as a spot in the Intercontinental Cup, Botafogo also earned a place in the expanded 2025 Club World Cup being hosted by the United States which Real Madrid qualified for by winning a record-extending 15th European Cup earlier this year.

INJURY-HIT REAL

Turning to La Liga, Ancelotti said he was glad his injury-plagued Real side had been able to remain in contention despite missing several key players as it prepares to visit fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Ancelotti confirmed that midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni had fully recovered from an ankle injury and will be available.

“To have Aurelien back is really important because of his role, so versatile defensively, can play as a centre-back or holding midfielder,” added the Italian.

“Also his height is key for us while defending set pieces, an important aspect of the game in which we have suffered since Eder Militao went down (with a season-ending ACL tear).”

La Liga leader Barcelona has failed to win in its last three league games and is on 34 points, having seen a nine-point lead cut to one point over second-placed Real, which has a game in hand, and two ahead of Atletico Madrid in third.

Barca visits sixth-placed Mallorca later on Tuesday.