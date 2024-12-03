 />
I-League 2024-25 wrap: Dempo wins to move table top as Gokulam Kerala, Aizawl FC draw

It was Dempo’s third clean sheet and second win in a row that takes them to the top of the table for the time being with seven points.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 21:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Golden Eagles got the breakthrough in the 47th minute when Knerkitalang Buam’s long ball unlocked the hosts’ high backline, allowing Matija Babović to run behind and poke the ball past a hapless Nishan Singh.
The Golden Eagles got the breakthrough in the 47th minute when Knerkitalang Buam's long ball unlocked the hosts' high backline, allowing Matija Babović to run behind and poke the ball past a hapless Nishan Singh. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
The Golden Eagles got the breakthrough in the 47th minute when Knerkitalang Buam’s long ball unlocked the hosts’ high backline, allowing Matija Babović to run behind and poke the ball past a hapless Nishan Singh. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

A solitary goal continued Dempo SC’s winning run as Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC shared the spoils to add another draw in their tally this I-League season.

Here’s what unfolded on December 3 in the 2024-25 I-League season:

Babović strikes again as Dempo continue fine away run

Dempo SC rode on Matija Babović’s early strike in the second half to beat Namdhari FC 1-0 in the opening game of Round 3 of the I-League 2024-25 at the Namdhari Stadium.

It was Dempo’s third clean sheet and second win in a row that takes it to the top of the table for the time being with seven points. Last week, it had beaten Shillong Lajong 2-0, with Serbian Babović scoring the second. Namdhari, on the other hand, remain winless and down in 10th spot with a solitary point.

The Golden Eagles got the breakthrough in the 47th minute when Knerkitalang Buam’s long ball unlocked the hosts’ high backline, allowing Matija Babović to run behind and poke the ball past a hapless Nishan Singh.

Rishad earns a point for Gokulam Kerala

Gokulam FC’s opening match at home wasn’t easy as the Malabarians played out a 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC at the EMS Corporation stadium in Kozhikode.

The visiting side went ahead in the 13th minute as Gokulam defended poorly and allowed the unmarked Hriata to nod in the corner kick taken by Biakdika.

The opening Aizawl goal was followed by a positive riposte from Gokulam. The Spaniard Labeledo combined well with Uruguayan Chaves Garica on the right flank but the threat levels remained low as Gokulam’s Mali striker Adama Niane repeatedly fumbled with the ball and allowed Aizawl defenders to clear away the balls to safety.

Rishad (centre), who scored the equaliser for Gokulam FC, tries to get past an Aizawl defender in the I-league match at the EMS Corporation stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday.
Rishad (centre), who scored the equaliser for Gokulam FC, tries to get past an Aizawl defender in the I-league match at the EMS Corporation stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh
Rishad (centre), who scored the equaliser for Gokulam FC, tries to get past an Aizawl defender in the I-league match at the EMS Corporation stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The equaliser came in the first minute of stoppage time and through the first long ranger tried by Gokulam in the match. Rishad’s left-footed volley from top of the box beat the diving Aizawl goalkeeper Ramchhana and crashed into the top corner of the net.

The Malabarians had better of the exchanges in the early part of the second half but the finishing was poor. Aizawl overcame the nervy start and settled down to play a more attacking game. As a result the business end of the contest witnessed some fine end-to-end action but the winning goal remained elusive for both sides.

