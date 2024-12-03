Premier League 2024-25: Struggling Man City counting on fan support, says Guardiola

Manchester City’s supporters remember the highs of recent years and will get behind the team following a string of poor results, manager Pep Guardiola said on the eve of the Premier League visit of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

City, which has won six of the last seven Premier League titles, is without a win in seven games in all competitions and a fourth straight league defeat at Liverpool on Sunday saw it drop to fifth in the standings.

The club’s sudden downturn in form has led to serious questions over its ability to challenge for silverware for the first time in years, but Guardiola said he was confident the fanbase had enough reason to remain faithful.

“We need them because the situation is what it is. They have always been there and have this feeling,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of the Forest game. “They know what these guys have done in the last decade, there are many good moments we’ve lived together and we know we absolutely need the support.

“All of us, especially the players, are human beings and are willing to give everything to change the dynamic.”

Defending champion City has 23 points from 13 matches, 11 adrift of leader Liverpool but only two behind second-placed Arsenal and Chelsea in third.

Guardiola said his side could no longer entertain lofty aspirations of lifting the league title at the end of the season and would have to instead focus on adopting a step-by-step approach as its looks to return to the top four.

“We cannot think about the results we’ve had in the past and to think about the big targets (the title) would be a big mistake,” the Spaniard added. “We must try to beat a team that is close to us, to take advantage of them and to be close to the top four ... we will try to win games because that’s what you have to try to do.

“I would say we are not far for the team in second position, but it is always the way you play, how consistent you are in the boxes that gives you the positive thoughts of what’s going to happen in the future.

“Liverpool have been magnificent and you cannot fight against that situation. We have to have moments that are more productive and after that it’s step-by-step to go forward.”

City’s woes could worsen as it faces a Forest side which has punched above its weight and sits sixth, a point behind City.

“(They have) strong physicality, a good manager (Nuno Espirito Santo) and good experience like Brighton & Hove Albion and other teams,” Guardiola said.

“It’s not just one or two games, it’s a lot of games that’s been played in the Premier League and they’re in the top positions so it means they are good.”