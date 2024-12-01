 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool vs Man City LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch LIV v MCI; Preview; Predicted Lineups

Here’s all you need to know about the Premier League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s record of 15 wins from 17 games in all competitions under Slot is all the more impressive as it has suffered injuries to the likes of first-choice ‘keeper Alisson, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold.
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s record of 15 wins from 17 games in all competitions under Slot is all the more impressive as it has suffered injuries to the likes of first-choice ‘keeper Alisson, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s record of 15 wins from 17 games in all competitions under Slot is all the more impressive as it has suffered injuries to the likes of first-choice ‘keeper Alisson, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

High-flying Liverpool hosts struggling Manchester City in the 2024-25 season of the English Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

PREVIEW

The one sizeable cloud on Liverpool’s horizon after an impressive 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League was the sight of Konate and right-back Conor Bradley hobbling off the field.

Former RB Leipzig player Konate appeared to have hurt his knee while Bradley, who was outstanding up against Real’s Kylian Mbappe, looked to be struggling with a hamstring.

Liverpool’s record of 15 wins from 17 games in all competitions under Slot is all the more impressive as it has suffered injuries to the likes of first-choice ‘keeper Alisson, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold’s availability will certainly be a boost for Slot’s side which currently sits top of the table with 31 points from 12 matches.

On the other hand for City, a loss at Anfield would leave Guardiola’s men 11 points adrift of the leader in the Premier League title race.

A 0-4 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at The Etihad last weekend marked its third successive Premier League loss, and a defeat at Anfield would be its first four-game losing streak in the top flight since 2007. It would also surpass its total number of losses from the whole 2023-24 season.

However, City fans can take comfort in the fact that their side have climbed back from deficits of eight points or more to win the league four times with Guardiola at the helm.

(With inputs from Reuters)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Liverpool: Kelleher (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Nunes, Gundogan, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City match kick off?
The Premier League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Manchester City will kick off at Anfield on December 1, Sunday at 9:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City match LIVE?
The Premier League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. It can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Manchester City /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Arne Slot /

Pep Guardiola

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Rain delay; Siraj gets first wicket, removes Renshaw
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG held by Nantes but maintains lead in points table
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid thrashes Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Reijnders brace at foggy San Siro helps Milan beat Empoli 3-0
    AP
  5. England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal routs West Ham 5-2; Kluivert sets record with hat-trick of penalties
    AP
  2. Liverpool vs Man City LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch LIV v MCI; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Last-gasp Munoz header saves Palace in home draw with Newcastle
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Wood equals Forest scoring record in Ipswich win; Schade hattrick helps Brentford beat Leicester
    Reuters
  5. Kluivert, Evanilson create unique Premier League penalty records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Rain delay; Siraj gets first wicket, removes Renshaw
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG held by Nantes but maintains lead in points table
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid thrashes Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Reijnders brace at foggy San Siro helps Milan beat Empoli 3-0
    AP
  5. England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment