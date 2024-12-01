India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Konstas attacks, completes 50 off 49 deliveries

- December 01, 2024 11:154PM’s XI in 20 overs
FOUR! Prasidh puts in extra bounce on the first delivery and Clayton uses it and lofts it over the slips. FOUR again! This time Clayton pulls through fine leg.
- December 01, 2024 11:114PM’s XI 98/2 in 19 overs
Harshit to continue. This one stays low and Clayton just about gets bat onto it. He nearly chops the third delivery back onto his stumps, gets a single. FOUR! In the slot and Konstas heaves this across the line for FOUR! Another FOUR! He clears his front leg and pummels this through mid wicket. Two runs to finish the over.
- December 01, 2024 11:06PM’s XI 87/2 in 18 overs
Prasidh to Clayton. Keeps it in the fourth-stump channel to test the outside edge. Tucks the fifth delivery to fine leg for one run.
- December 01, 2024 11:0050PM’s XI 86/2 in 17 overs
Harshit to Konstas. The onslaught continues. Harshit goes for a bouncer and Konstas pulls it behind square and between the two fielders at fine leg and backward square leg. SIX now! That’s 50 for Konstas off 49 balls. Another bouncer which is smoked over behind square.
- December 01, 2024 10:564PM’s XI 76/2 in 16 overs
Prasidh Krishna replaces Akash Deep. SHOT! Konstas slog sweeps the third delivery over mid wicket for FOUR. Another four, this one comes off an inside edge. That is also the 50-runn partnership between the pair. He finishes the over with a single.
- December 01, 2024 10:564PM’s XI 67/2 in 15 overs
A change in bowling as Harshit Rana comes on to bowl. FOUR! Clayton sends a delivery going down leg to the fine leg fence. FOUR! The second boundary comes with a crisp pull shot.
- December 01, 2024 10:48PM’s XI 59/2 in 14 overs
Akash to Konstas, a reverse ramp shot over the slip cordon for FOUR! Talk about innovation. He follows that up with a textbook on drive to picks three runs. Clayton pokes the next through covers with soft hands and gets a run. Another overstepping from Akash.
- December 01, 2024 10:42PM’s XI 50/2 in 13 overs
Siraj tries a bounce to Konstas who pulls it to deep square for one. India is convinced Clayton is caught behind but the umpire denies the appeal. It was down the leg and looked like it hit the thigh pad.
- December 01, 2024 10:374PM’s XI 49/2 in 12 overs
FOUR! Konstas looks to heave Akash through the on side, gets an inside edge to the fine leg fence. A single on the second delivery through mid wicket. Akash goes short and Clayton swats it down mid on for FOUR!
- December 01, 2024 10:364PM’s XI 38/2 in 11 overs
Siraj to Konstas, FOUR! A step down the wicket and Konstas drives it through mid off. FOUR more. This is slightly shorter and Konstas lets the ball rise onto him before slashing it through point.
- December 01, 2024 10:28PM’s XI 29/2 in 10 overs
Akash to bowl his fifth. Clayton firm in his defence. He pounces on a full delivery, drives it through cover and picks two runs.
- December 01, 2024 10:28PM’s XI 27/2 in 9 overs
Another tight over from Siraj. A single each to Clayton and Konstas in that one.
- December 01, 2024 10:20PM’s XI 25/2 in 8 overs
Akash Deep to continue. Beats the outside edge of Clayton twice in the over. Another No Ball from Akash. A single through point for Clayton to get off the mark. A single to finish te over.
- December 01, 2024 10:15PM’s XI 22/2 in 7 overs
Siraj to Konstas. A maiden over. The last delivery stays low and thuds into the pad but Konstas gets a faint inside edge which saves him. The stump mic catches an Indian player say that it was pad first and the replay suggests the same.
- December 01, 2024 09:364PM’s XI 22/2 in 6 overs
FOUR! Too full from Akash Deep and Konstas punches it down the ground. Konstas gets a single through fine leg.
RAIN! And we have the heavens open up again. The umpires call for the covers.
Akash Deep resumes with a No Ball. But he follows it up with a WICKET. Goodwin is gone! He expects the ball to come back in but it goes straight, thus not getting inside the line. A faint edge to the keeper.
Jayden Goodwin c Pant b Akash 4(4)
Jack Clayton is the new batter in.
- December 01, 2024 09:30WPM’s XI 16/1 in 5 overs
Siraj to Renshaw. WICKET! Siraj continues to probe in that fourth-stump channel. He pokes at one such delivery and the edge carries to Devdutt Padikkal at second slip.
Matt Renshaw c Padikkal b Siraj 5(20)
FOUR! Jaden Goodwin slashes at his first delivery and sees the ball rush past the slip cordon.
- December 01, 2024 09:264PM’s XI 12/0 in 4 overs
Another appeal from India as Renshaw is struck on the pad from Akash Deep. Denied by the umpire. A play-and-miss on the third delivery. Three runs, on the pads and Renshaw dispatches it away past mid on. FOUR! First one of the day as Konstas tucks the last ball through mid wicket.
- December 01, 2024 09:22PM’s XI 5/0 in 3 overs
Siraj again to Renshaw. The second delivery is down the leg and Renshaw fails to clip it away. A quick single on the fourth with a soft push through covers. A bit of swing on the final two deliveries.
- December 01, 2024 09:17PM’s XI 4/0 in 2 overs
Akash Deep from the other end. In the slot to Konstas, who drives and picks another single. Renshaw defends the second. Off the mark with an inside edge through square leg. Huge appeals for lbw as Akash gets this to nip in to Konstas. Akash oversteps on the next.
- December 01, 2024 09:11PM’s XI 1/0 in 1 over
Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. Konstas will be on strike. Three slips and a gully in place.
A full toss to start off, Konstas drives through cover and runs one. A little too far wide from Siraj, Renshaw happy to shoulder arms. Renshaw shuffles across and flicks, fielded by mid wicket.
- December 01, 2024 09:09Rohit leading the team
And the Indian team makes its way to the square with Rohit Sharma back at the helm.
Sam Konstas and Matt Renshaw are the opening batters for the PM’s XI.
- December 01, 2024 09:03Start time
The match is scheduled to begin at 9:15am IST.
- December 01, 2024 09:01Playing conditions
Both teams will bat 50 overs each. Unlike an ODI, there is no restriction on the number of overs one bowler can bowl. There will be a 30-minute break between the two essays.
- December 01, 2024 08:59Lineups
Prime Minister’s XI: Sam Konstas, Matt Renshaw, Jayden Goodwin, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jack Edwards (capt), Sam Harper (wk), Aidan O’Connor, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Charlie Anderson, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Jack Nisbet.
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan.
- December 01, 2024 08:57Toss - INDIA
India wins the toss and opts to bowl against Australia Prime Minister’s XI.
- December 01, 2024 08:56Squads
Prime Minister’s XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.
Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.
- December 01, 2024 08:55Welcome to Day 2
After inclement weather forced play to be abandoned on the first day, we have positive signs on the second. While there were showers earlier in the day, the weather looks clear for now and we’re set for a start.
