India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Konstas attacks, completes 50 off 49 deliveries

PM’s XI 22/2 in 6 overs

FOUR! Too full from Akash Deep and Konstas punches it down the ground. Konstas gets a single through fine leg.

RAIN! And we have the heavens open up again. The umpires call for the covers.

Akash Deep resumes with a No Ball. But he follows it up with a WICKET. Goodwin is gone! He expects the ball to come back in but it goes straight, thus not getting inside the line. A faint edge to the keeper.

Jayden Goodwin c Pant b Akash 4(4)

Jack Clayton is the new batter in.