ARS vs MUN: How many goals has Rashford scored against Arsenal?

Rashford’s form will be key to the Red Devils getting something out of the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 22:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring against Everton.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring against Everton. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring against Everton. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Manchester United fans would be breathing a sigh of relief after Marcus Rashford found the net twice in its 4-0 hammering of Everton at the weekend in the Premier League.

After the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim, Rashford has scored thrice in three outings, indicating a renewed confidence to his game after a difficult year and a half under former boss Erik Ten Hag.

And with United set to visit Arsenal on Wednesday, Rashford’s form will be key to the Red Devils getting something out of the game.

Since his debut in 2016, Rashford has scored just six goals against the Gunners in 16 league outings. In fact, two of the goals came on his Premier League bow as an 18-year-old.

The English forward has scored four times against Mikel Arteta’s side in the last three matches and has two goals in his last two visits to the Emirates Stadium.

United is placed ninth in the league with 19 points and is six points from second-placed Arsenal.

