Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba’s Sunil Kumar becomes most successful captain in PKL history

U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar becomes the most successful Pro Kabaddi League captain in history after his team clinched a thrilling win against Puneri Paltan, with a scoreline of 43-29 at the Badmintion Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune on Tuesday.

Sunil Kumar overtakes Fazel Atrachali’s record for most wins as a captain in PKL, with 74 wins to his name as skipper.

Captains in the kabaddi do more than just strategize — they inspire their teams, lead from the front, and fight for every point.

The Indian defender has been the backbone of all the franchises he has captained. In PKL 9, he guided Jaipur Pink Panthers to the tile.

In the high-octane Maharashtra Derby, another iconic kabaddi captain was present to witness the triumphant moment. Anup Kumar, the former India and U Mumba skipper applauded Sunil’s accomplishment.

After the win against the Pune-based franchise at their home turf, Sunil said, “I’m very happy to become the best captain of PKL. I learnt captaincy from Anup Kumar, Ajay Thakur when I played with them. So this achievement is thanks to both of them.”

Sunil’s calm, composed leadership style and sharp tactical approach have always stood out, and U Mumba is currently reaping the benefits in PKL 11.

The Mumbai-based franchise is currently third in the points table and looks a strong contender for playoff qualification.