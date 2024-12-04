 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Ocon says Alpine exit ‘not how I wanted things to end’

The Frenchman, who crashed out in the first lap of the Qatar Grand Prix, will be replaced by reserve driver Jack Doohan.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 10:51 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Esteban Ocon after crashing and retiring from the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar.
Esteban Ocon after crashing and retiring from the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Esteban Ocon after crashing and retiring from the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Esteban Ocon said his departure from Alpine ahead of the Formula One season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend was not how he had wanted his time at the Renault-owned team to end.

The Frenchman, who crashed out in the first lap of the Qatar Grand Prix, will be replaced by reserve driver Jack Doohan.

Alpine announced that Doohan, who joins Pierre Gasly for the 2025 season, will make his race debut at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday.

Ocon joins Haas next year, meaning the 28-year-old will be able to test for the U.S.-owned team next week. However, he took to social media to bid farewell to the team.

“To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able to come see you in person and have a proper farewell,” the Frenchman said, recognising it had not been an easy year.

“As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things,” said Ocon who has finished on the podium three times with the team.

“This is not how I wanted things to end. That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon. I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Alpine is currently fighting for sixth place in the championship and is five points clear of Haas. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Esteban Ocon /

Alpine F1 /

F1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Ocon says Alpine exit ‘not how I wanted things to end’
    Team Sportstar
  2. Memorable Arsenal vs Manchester United moments in Premier League era
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spin to play a role at Adelaide Oval, says curator ahead of India-Australia Day-Night Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Raphinha scores double as Barcelona eases past Mallorca
    Reuters
  5. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Ocon says Alpine exit ‘not how I wanted things to end’
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Michael Andretti’s Formula 1 dream comes to bittersweet fruition without his involvement
    AP
  5. Horner says Red Bull will let Perez ‘come to his own conclusions’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Ocon says Alpine exit ‘not how I wanted things to end’
    Team Sportstar
  2. Memorable Arsenal vs Manchester United moments in Premier League era
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spin to play a role at Adelaide Oval, says curator ahead of India-Australia Day-Night Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Raphinha scores double as Barcelona eases past Mallorca
    Reuters
  5. World Chess Championship 2024, Game 8 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren eighth round?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment