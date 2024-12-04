F1: Ocon says Alpine exit ‘not how I wanted things to end’

Esteban Ocon said his departure from Alpine ahead of the Formula One season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend was not how he had wanted his time at the Renault-owned team to end.

The Frenchman, who crashed out in the first lap of the Qatar Grand Prix, will be replaced by reserve driver Jack Doohan.

Alpine announced that Doohan, who joins Pierre Gasly for the 2025 season, will make his race debut at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday.

Ocon joins Haas next year, meaning the 28-year-old will be able to test for the U.S.-owned team next week. However, he took to social media to bid farewell to the team.

I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone, and Viry-Châtillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons. We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends.



I leave… pic.twitter.com/QL7ZTPLQin — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) December 3, 2024

“To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able to come see you in person and have a proper farewell,” the Frenchman said, recognising it had not been an easy year.

“As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things,” said Ocon who has finished on the podium three times with the team.

“This is not how I wanted things to end. That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon. I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Alpine is currently fighting for sixth place in the championship and is five points clear of Haas.