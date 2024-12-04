 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Coppa Italia: Milan marches into quarterfinals with 6-1 win over Sassuolo

Milan manager Paulo Fonseca made eight changes from the team’s 3-0 over Empoli at the weekend. He then made four changes after half-time.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 11:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
AC Milan’s Tammy Abraham celebrates after scoring during the Italian Cup match against Sassuolo.
AC Milan’s Tammy Abraham celebrates after scoring during the Italian Cup match against Sassuolo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Tammy Abraham celebrates after scoring during the Italian Cup match against Sassuolo. | Photo Credit: AP

Samuel Chukwueze struck twice in the first half as AC Milan breezed through to the quarterfinals of Coppa Italia with a thumping 6-1 victory over Serie B side Sassuolo at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Milan will face the winner of the last 16 tie between AS Roma and Sampdoria.

The home side led 4-0 by the 23rd minute courtesy of Chukwueze’s brace along with goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leao.

Davide Calabria scored the fifth 11 minutes after the half-time interval. Sassuolo found a consolation goal through Samuele Mulattieri three minutes later, before Tammy Abraham rounded off the win in the 61st minute.

Chukwueze scored in the 12th minute, tapping in a rebound after he struck the post from a one-on-one with the keeper.

Reijnders found the net from outside the area five minutes later and Chukwueze netted another in the 21st minute.

Two minutes later, a no-look pass from Ruben Loftus-Cheek found Leao, who struck a shot low into the far corner.

Milan manager Paulo Fonseca made eight changes from the team’s 3-0 over Empoli at the weekend. He then made four changes after half-time.

Christian Pulisic put a cross into the box which came off the post, allowing Calabria to react and convert the chance.

Sassuolo’s consolation goal came when Mulattieri’s shot squeezed under Milan keeper Lorenzo Torriani but Abraham finished off the rout, tucking his finish past Sassuolo keeper Giacomo Satalino.

-With inputs from Reuters

Related stories

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Sassuolo /

Coppa Italia /

Tammy Abraham /

Christian Pulisic /

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Coppa Italia: Milan marches into quarterfinals with 6-1 win over Sassuolo
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs ENG: England announces unchanged playing XI for second test against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India’s Day-Night Test Record - List of match results, most runs and wickets in pink-ball matches
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Manchester United: What happened the last time Arteta faced Ruben Amorim?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Coppa Italia: Milan marches into quarterfinals with 6-1 win over Sassuolo
    Team Sportstar
  2. USWNT beats Netherlands 2-1 in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher’s final match
    AP
  3. German Cup: Vincent Kompany takes positives from Bayern’s Round of 16 loss to Bayer Leverkusen
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leverkusen stuns host Bayern 1-0 to keep German Cup title defence on track
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Euro 2025: Sweden sweeps past Serbia to qualify for European Championship
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Coppa Italia: Milan marches into quarterfinals with 6-1 win over Sassuolo
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs ENG: England announces unchanged playing XI for second test against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India’s Day-Night Test Record - List of match results, most runs and wickets in pink-ball matches
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Manchester United: What happened the last time Arteta faced Ruben Amorim?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment