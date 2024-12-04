Samuel Chukwueze struck twice in the first half as AC Milan breezed through to the quarterfinals of Coppa Italia with a thumping 6-1 victory over Serie B side Sassuolo at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Milan will face the winner of the last 16 tie between AS Roma and Sampdoria.

The home side led 4-0 by the 23rd minute courtesy of Chukwueze’s brace along with goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leao.

Davide Calabria scored the fifth 11 minutes after the half-time interval. Sassuolo found a consolation goal through Samuele Mulattieri three minutes later, before Tammy Abraham rounded off the win in the 61st minute.

Chukwueze scored in the 12th minute, tapping in a rebound after he struck the post from a one-on-one with the keeper.

Reijnders found the net from outside the area five minutes later and Chukwueze netted another in the 21st minute.

Two minutes later, a no-look pass from Ruben Loftus-Cheek found Leao, who struck a shot low into the far corner.

Milan manager Paulo Fonseca made eight changes from the team’s 3-0 over Empoli at the weekend. He then made four changes after half-time.

Christian Pulisic put a cross into the box which came off the post, allowing Calabria to react and convert the chance.

Sassuolo’s consolation goal came when Mulattieri’s shot squeezed under Milan keeper Lorenzo Torriani but Abraham finished off the rout, tucking his finish past Sassuolo keeper Giacomo Satalino.

-With inputs from Reuters