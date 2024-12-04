AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Have been told where I will bat, says KL Rahul

Australia is the land where it all began for K.L. Rahul. Back in December of 2014, the Karnataka star made his Test debut in Melbourne and has had quite the ride over the last decade. Be it strong limbs and fractured bones or hundreds and noughts, Rahul has seen them all.

With vital runs (26 and 77) in Perth, the batter is now set for the second Test here from Friday. Rahul was all about the measured answer while addressing the media at the Adelaide Oval’s basement hall on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the million-dollar question about whether he will open was dealt with in a cryptic response: “I have been told (about where I will bat), but I have also been told not to share it. You will have to wait for day one (of the Test) or maybe when the captain (Rohit Sharma) comes tomorrow (Thursday).”

Evolving batting positions, ranging from opening to the number six slot, have shadowed Rahul’s decade-long international career. He has made his peace with it: “I just want to be in the playing XI and bat for the team. Early on, when I was asked to bat in different places, it was a challenge mentally. But now that I have played in ODIs and in Test cricket, and all over the place, it has given me an idea as to how I need to manage my innings, especially the start. The first 30-40 balls matter; if I can manage that, then everything else seems like regular batting.”

In Perth, Rahul played the calm mentor to centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second innings. Their 201-run alliance was one of the reasons for India’s triumph. There was also a trickle-down-theory at work as Rahul passed on the tips he imbibed from Murali Vijay. “I shared whatever I have learnt from playing in Australia and facing the new ball. I saw a little bit of myself (in Jaiswal) like when I was here 10 years ago, opening the batting for the first time. A lot of doubts, a lot of nerves. A lot happens in your head. The only thing that you can do is to slow things down, try and take a few deep breaths, and focus on one thing. And that’s what was passed on to me by my then opening partner, Murali Vijay. So I just passed that on to Jaiswal,” Rahul said.

The imminent fixture in Adelaide will also pit Rahul against the pink ball: “This will be my first pink-ball Test. It is a bit different from the red ball in terms of how well you see and pick the ball from the bowler’s hand. That’s been a challenge. Hopefully by the time the game starts, we will have had enough practice sessions.”

The batter hopes that his latest sojourn in Australia will help him chart a fresh path. “Planning to get a tattoo after the Sydney Test,” he said, and it is another ritual he indulges in while being Down Under.