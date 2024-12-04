NBA Cup: Eight teams through to quarterfinals; Milwaukee, New York advance

The NBA Cup quarterfinal matches were announced on Tuesday after group play came to an end. Eight teams will be in action next week with six qualifying for the first time.

Milwaukee and New York make it back-to-back quarters appearances, while it will be the first time for remaining contenders, Oklahoma City, Golden State, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Orlando.

Orlando goes to Milwaukee and Atlanta will visit New York on the Eastern Conference side of the bracket. Oklahoma City will host to Dallas and Houston will host Golden State in the Western Conference quarters.

Milwaukee (4-0) clinched its berth by beating Detroit to win East Group B on Tuesday, while New York (4-0) beat Orlando (3-1) to win East Group A.

ALSO READ | WNBA season to begin on May 16 with new team Golden State Valkyries opening at home

The Magic wound up as the East’s wild-card by winning a point-differential tiebreaker over Boston. Atlanta (3-1) had previously wrapped up East Group C, largely because of a one-point win over the Celtics earlier.

Oklahoma City’s win over Utah wound up giving the Thunder the West Group B title, and the Thunder joined Houston (West Group A) and Golden State (West Group C) as qualifiers. Dallas rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Memphis and clinch the West wild-card spot.

The four quarterfinal winners will meet in the semifinals at Las Vegas on December 14, and the title game is there on December 17.

(With inputs from AP)