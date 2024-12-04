 />
Australia vs India, 1st Women’s ODI: Dream11 picks, preview, predicted 11 of AUS vs IND WODI

AUS vs IND, 1st WODI: Here are the fantasy team picks for the first women’s ODI game between Australia and India, happening at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 16:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Ellyse Perry in action.
Australia's Ellyse Perry in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Ellyse Perry in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The India women’s cricket team will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series. The series for Women’s ODI Championship points begins at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue with Smriti Mandhana appointed as her deputy. Meanwhile, Australia’s regular vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead the side in the absence of Alyssa Healy, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.

Predicted 11s

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown

India: Uma Chetry (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy

Dream 11 fantasy team picks
Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Anbabel Sutherland
All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Georgia Wareham, Ashleigh Gardner
Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Alana King (vc), Radha Yadav
Team composition - AUS 7:4 IND | Credits left - 7

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor

Australia: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

