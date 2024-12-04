Australia vs India, 1st Women’s ODI: Dream11 picks, preview, predicted 11 of AUS vs IND WODI

The India women’s cricket team will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series. The series for Women’s ODI Championship points begins at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field on Thursday.
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue with Smriti Mandhana appointed as her deputy. Meanwhile, Australia’s regular vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead the side in the absence of Alyssa Healy, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.
Predicted 11s
Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown
India: Uma Chetry (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy
Dream 11 fantasy team picks
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor
Australia: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
