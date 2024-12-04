 />
IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur backs Shafali to overcome ODI snub and regain form

The aggressive opening batter was not included in the three-match ODI series against Australia after a poor string of performances recently.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 15:40 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma during the practice session in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma during the practice session in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma during the practice session in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday said that the team was looking forward to Shafali Verma return to form after the opening batter was dropped from the three-match ODI series against Australia.

“She (Shafali) is a very important player for us and has done exceptionally well for the country. We are looking forward to seeing her get back into her zone and perform well for the team,” Harmanpreet said on the eve of their series-opener in Brisbane.

Harmanpreet said the tour will mark the onset of her side’s preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India next year.

“Every time we play, our goal is to win, and this series is no exception. It’s good to see that our team has been doing well in the ODI format, and we want to maintain the same momentum,” said Harmanpreet.

“All games are important, and we will try different combinations to identify players who are performing well. We aim to give opportunities to the upcoming players and see whoever is best keeping the World Cup in mind. We will focus on selecting players who can excel in home conditions when we play the World Cup.”

Though India comes off a 2-1 series win over New Zealand, Harmanpreet said adapting to the conditions will be a challenge for her team.

“We performed really well against New Zealand in home conditions. Here, the conditions are different, and we are working hard to adapt quickly.We had two days of training and tried to settle in as soon as possible. Everyone is feeling good and looking in great shape,” said Harmanpreet.

“We all enjoy playing ODIs more than any other format. It’s a format we always look forward to. With the World Cup in India coming up, playing against Australia, who always play excellent cricket wherever they go, is a great platform for us to showcase our skills,” she added.

