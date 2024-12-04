Australia vs India, Women’s ODI series guide: Preview, squads and all you need to know about AUS v IND WODIs

The India women’s cricket team will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series. The series for Women’s ODI Championship points begins at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue with Smriti Mandhana appointed as her deputy. Meanwhile, Australia’s regular vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead the side in the absence of Alyssa Healy, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.

Here’s all you need to know about the series:

Schedule:

December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 9:50am IST

December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 5:15am IST

December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 9:50am IST

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor

Australia: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Form guide (ODIs)

India: WLWWW

Australia: WWWWL

ODI head-to-head

Matches: 53

India: 10

Australia: 43

Most recent meeting: Australia beat India by 190 runs - Wankhede Stadium - January 2, 2024

ICC Women’s ODI Championship standings