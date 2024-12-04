India full squad for Team Squash Championships announced: Complete players list and pools

India will send an eight-member team (men and women) for the WSF World Team Squash Championships in Hong Kong, China, from December 9 to 15.

For the first time in squash history, the men’s and women’s events will be held concurrently, featuring 23 teams in the women’s event and 26 in the men’s.

The Indian men’s team, seeded 9/12, will compete in Pool F alongside Colombia and Ireland. The Indian women’s team, seeded 10/12, will face stiff competition in its pool, which includes Belgium (seeded 3rd), Colombia, and Italy.

Former Asian Games medallists and National champions Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Joshana Chinappa will be the coaches for the men’s and women’s teams, respectively.

Incidentally, this will be the first coaching assignment for the 19-time National champion Joshna.