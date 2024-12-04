 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India full squad for Team Squash Championships announced: Complete players list and pools

Former Asian Games medallists and National champions Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Joshana Chinappa will be the coaches for the men’s and women’s teams respectively.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 13:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Joshna Chinappa of India (right) in action during a Squash World Cup match.
FILE PHOTO: Joshna Chinappa of India (right) in action during a Squash World Cup match. | Photo Credit: R RAVINDRAN/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Joshna Chinappa of India (right) in action during a Squash World Cup match. | Photo Credit: R RAVINDRAN/The Hindu

India will send an eight-member team (men and women) for the WSF World Team Squash Championships in Hong Kong, China, from December 9 to 15.

For the first time in squash history, the men’s and women’s events will be held concurrently, featuring 23 teams in the women’s event and 26 in the men’s.

The Indian men’s team, seeded 9/12, will compete in Pool F alongside Colombia and Ireland. The Indian women’s team, seeded 10/12, will face stiff competition in its pool, which includes Belgium (seeded 3rd), Colombia, and Italy.

ALSO READ | Raj Manchanda, the ‘Old Fox’ of Indian squash, passes away at 80

Former Asian Games medallists and National champions Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Joshana Chinappa will be the coaches for the men’s and women’s teams, respectively.

Incidentally, this will be the first coaching assignment for the 19-time National champion Joshna. 

The teams:
Men:
Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani, Suraj Chand. 
Women:
Anahat Singh, Akanksha Salunkhe, Nirupama Dubey, Anjali Semwal. 

Related stories

Related Topics

WSF World Team Squash Championship /

India /

Abhay Singh /

Anahat Singh /

Joshna Chinappa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India full squad for Team Squash Championships announced: Complete players list and pools
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8: Gukesh to play Black in eighth round against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, 1st WODI: Big test for India’s batters against mighty Australia in three-match series
    Team Sportstar
  4. From earning Rs. 5 a day to making a lasting impact: The untold story of Andhra’s cricket pioneers
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India is not just about Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, says Lyon
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Squash

  1. India full squad for Team Squash Championships announced: Complete players list and pools
    Team Sportstar
  2. Raj Manchanda, the ‘Old Fox’ of Indian squash, passes away at 80
    Vijay Lokapally
  3. Anahat Singh clinches Costa North Coast Open PSA Challenger title
    PTI
  4. Anahat Singh wins women’s and U-19 girls’ titles at Squash Tour
    PTI
  5. Anahat Singh among top players in HCL Squash Tour and Eastern Slam from August 26 in Kolkata
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India full squad for Team Squash Championships announced: Complete players list and pools
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8: Gukesh to play Black in eighth round against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, 1st WODI: Big test for India’s batters against mighty Australia in three-match series
    Team Sportstar
  4. From earning Rs. 5 a day to making a lasting impact: The untold story of Andhra’s cricket pioneers
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India is not just about Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, says Lyon
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment