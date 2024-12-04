From earning Rs. 5 a day to making a lasting impact: The untold story of Andhra’s cricket pioneers

Some of these cricketers played during an era when they were paid a meagre Rs. 5 per day for a Ranji Trophy game, stayed in dormitories, and often travelled by train in unreserved compartments. Among the well-known players from Andhra, M. Suresh, Hussain Shaikh, M.F. Rahaman, Jugal Kishore Ghiya, P. Prasannakumar, R.S.R. Murthy, K. Ravishankar, V.S. Patel, and H. Ramprasad, many found employment in banks or institutions in Hyderabad, making the city a ‘second home.’

Recently, these cricketers gathered at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad to watch the Andhra-Kerala Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 match, reflecting on their memories of the game. Their delight was evident when one of Hyderabad’s most jovial and popular cricketers, former India left-arm spinner S.L. Venkatapathy Raju, joined them, sharing some light-hearted moments. In many ways, the success of cricketers like Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is now making a mark in Australia, serves as a reminder of the passion and dedication these players exhibited when they received little in return. Modern-day cricketers may be reaping the rewards of the sport, but it is undeniable that the ‘old guard’ played a key role in ensuring the continuity of cricket in Andhra, a team that was often considered the underdog in the South Zone, dominated by heavyweights like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Hyderabad. Unfortunately, due to the zonal format, where only the top teams progressed to the knockout stages, these players were often limited to just four games per season.

Patel, a former Andhra all-rounder, reminisces, “I made my debut against Hyderabad, which had players like ML Jaisimha, ‘Tiger’ Pataudi, and Abbas Ali Baig. It was pure passion for the game that kept us going, despite all odds.”

However, Patel laments that many former Ranji cricketers are not members of the Indian Cricketers Association for various reasons. “I believe that all of them should automatically become members of their respective State Associations with voting rights. The current 70-year age restriction should be removed, as many of us are still fit and relevant well beyond that age,” he argues.

In a heartening gesture, some of these former cricketers recently contributed towards the medical expenses of Ch. Shankar, a former Ranji player from Vijayawada. “We hope that the authorities take better care of such players by amending the rules, ensuring they don’t regret their contributions to the sport in their later years,” Patel says, expressing gratitude towards the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) for providing a Rs 10,000 monthly pension to former cricketers.

He concludes, “Those who have represented the State should be given more recognition within the Association, as outstation players may not have the same level of commitment. We all still feel relevant and believe we can continue to contribute to the development of the game.”