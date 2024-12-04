Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits 46-ball 76 vs UAE in ACC Under-19 Asia Cup; India beats UAE by 10 wickets

New teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show with an unbeaten 46-ball 76 as India demolished UAE by 10 wickets in an ACC Under-19 Asia Cup match in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Suryavanshi’s explosive innings included six sixes and three fours, with Ayush Mhatre providing solid support with an unbeaten 67 off 51 balls.

The 13-year-old Bihar prodigy has already made waves in the cricketing world. Signed by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs. 1.10 crore in the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, Suryavanshi has achieved several remarkable milestones.

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, he made his debut at just 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai, becoming the youngest player in the tournament’s history. This feat broke records held by cricketing legends like Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

Hailing from Samastipur, Suryavanshi’s extraordinary achievements on the field have made him a sensation in the cricketing world.