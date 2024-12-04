 />
Latest issue of Sportstar

IND vs AUS: India bans open net sessions for remaining tour after outpour of fans in Adelaide

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, more than 5000 spectators turned up for India’s session on Tuesday and the BCCI has requested Cricket Australia to not promote similar open sessions in Brisbane and Sydney.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 15:14 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma takes selfies with fans in Canberra.
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma takes selfies with fans in Canberra. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma takes selfies with fans in Canberra. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian team has banned open nets and training sessions for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia after an overwhelming audience turnout for its training in Adelaide ahead of the second Test.

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, more than 5,000 spectators turned up for India’s session on Tuesday, and the BCCI has requested Cricket Australia not to promote similar open sessions in Brisbane and Sydney.

A source close to the team said that players were subjected to requests for selfies while they were batting, constant commentary on their actions in close proximity, and some were mocked or laughed at after missing the ball or getting out.

“It was very different,” KL Rahul told reporters on Wednesday. “We are not used to it. We have had practice with crowds, but it’s mostly T20 and ODIs back home. We’ve had crowds come in and watch our practice sessions.”

“So, it felt a little different, but it also adds to your preparation for the Test match and gives us a bit of what we can expect on day one or all the days here in Adelaide, so it was good,” he added.

Fans have traditionally been allowed to watch training ahead of a Test match at most venues. Cricket Australia reportedly held lengthy negotiations with the BCCI before the tourist agreed to the open session in Adelaide.

In Perth, too, India had opted to train behind closed doors when it played a three-day intra-squad match at the Western Australia Cricket Ground.

Related Topics

India /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
