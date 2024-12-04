IND vs AUS: India bans open net sessions for remaining tour after outpour of fans in Adelaide

The Indian team has banned open nets and training sessions for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia after an overwhelming audience turnout for its training in Adelaide ahead of the second Test.

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, more than 5,000 spectators turned up for India’s session on Tuesday, and the BCCI has requested Cricket Australia not to promote similar open sessions in Brisbane and Sydney.

A source close to the team said that players were subjected to requests for selfies while they were batting, constant commentary on their actions in close proximity, and some were mocked or laughed at after missing the ball or getting out.

“It was very different,” KL Rahul told reporters on Wednesday. “We are not used to it. We have had practice with crowds, but it’s mostly T20 and ODIs back home. We’ve had crowds come in and watch our practice sessions.”

“So, it felt a little different, but it also adds to your preparation for the Test match and gives us a bit of what we can expect on day one or all the days here in Adelaide, so it was good,” he added.

Fans have traditionally been allowed to watch training ahead of a Test match at most venues. Cricket Australia reportedly held lengthy negotiations with the BCCI before the tourist agreed to the open session in Adelaide.

In Perth, too, India had opted to train behind closed doors when it played a three-day intra-squad match at the Western Australia Cricket Ground.