SA vs PAK: Babar Azam returns to Test squad for Proteas series, Shaheen Afridi missing

Babar Azam on Wednesday returned to the fold in Pakistan’s Test squad for its two-match series against South Africa while pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was not named in the xx-member team.

The pair was dropped from the Test side during the team’s home Test loss to England in October.

Babar and Shaheen, however, were a part of the ODI side that won the three-match series 2-1 against Australia and continue to feeature in the side for the Proteas tour.

“Our focus in ODIs is to continue building momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy, while the T20I series provides a platform to blend experience with emerging talent,” said Aaqib Javed, the interim white-ball head coach

However, off-spinner Sajid Khan has missed out on selection despite his 19 wickets against England. “The selectors, after taking into consideration the Centurion and Newlands conditions as well as South Africa as the opposition, have opted for only one specialist spinner in Noman Ali, who took 20 wickets against England and has 67 wickets in 17 Tests,” a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

Pakistan to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests from 10 December to 7 January.