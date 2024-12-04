 />
IND vs AUS, 1st WODI: Big test for India’s batters against mighty Australia in three-match series

India will need a herculean effort to improve on its record in Australia. The side has just four wins out of sixteen WODIs. In the last series in 2021, Australia defeated India 2-1.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 13:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Kour after her dismissal against New Zealand.
Harmanpreet Kour after her dismissal against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Kour after her dismissal against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

India would want to improve its batting inconsistency and finalise its combination for the Women’s World Cup next year when it takes on Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting in Brisbane on Thursday.

The Indian team lands Down Under after securing a 2-1 home ODI series win over New Zealand at home. However, its batting could not hit top gear. As a result, out-of-form opener Shafali Verma has been excluded from the squad to try a different combination.

India will need a herculean effort to improve on its record in Australia. The side has just four wins out of 16 WODIs. In the last series in 2021, Australia defeated India 2-1.

Australia, which returns to the 50-over format for the first time since March, will miss the services of regular skipper Alyssa Healy, who is nursing a knee injury.

“(India) have got superstars ... always hard-fought and crucial key moments in every game, and while we’re at home we’re expecting a lot of India support,” Australia captain Tahlia McGrath said.

For India, Smriti Mandhana will bear the responsibility of providing a solid start with the bat. The opener has scored 448 runs at an impressive average of 75 in her last six ODIs.

Harmanpreet Kaur too will have a point to prove after her captaincy and batting have come under scrutiny following India’s early exit from the T20 World Cup. Additionally, she will face increased pressure after failing to score in double figures in the last ODI series against Australia.

The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will also be keen to get big scores.

The Indian team will be without wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, who suffered a wrist injury during the Women’s Big Bash League. Uma Chetry was named as her replacement.

Aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has returned to the team along with Harleen Deol and Minnu Mani.

McGrath will be captaining the national side for the first time in a full series.

“This is the first time I’ve had a full series as captain – previously I’ve stepped into the role at the end of a series or a tournament. I like to put my own spin on it,” McGrath said. Batter Georgia Voll has been given her debut in place of Healy, while veteran Elise Perry will be eyeing the 4,000-run milestone in ODIs, as she is just 42 runs away.

The weather is expected to be hot and humid and there is also a possibility of light rain.

- With inputs from PTI

SQUADS
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor.
Australia: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

