ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna out for season due to ACL injury

Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL (Grade 3) injury against Hyderabad FC on November 25.
The Fijian forward is a key member of the Kalinga Warriors, having scored three goals in the current season. Since joining Odisha, Krishna has scored 13 goals and bagged three assists for the club.
“We are deeply saddened to announce that Roy is out for the season, as confirmed earlier by our medical team. We are losing an incredible player and one of the best professionals I have ever worked with. I am confident he will recover well and come back stronger to help us. It’s always difficult to accept such setbacks. However, we must keep moving forward and remain focused on our work,” said Odisha head coach Sergio Lobera.
