WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: West Indies’ Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair fined for breaching ICC code of conduct in Bangladesh loss

West Indies cricketers Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair were both fined on Wednesday for breaching the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct during the second Test defeat by Bangladesh.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 20:13 IST , Kingston, Jamaica - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jayden Seales of the West Indies in action.
Jayden Seales of the West Indies in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jayden Seales of the West Indies in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

West Indies cricketers Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair were both fined on Wednesday for breaching the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct during the second Test defeat by Bangladesh.

Fast bowler Seales was fined 25 percent of his match fee “for making aggressive gestures” towards the Bangladesh team after taking a wicket. He also received one demerit point for the offence.

All-rounder Sinclair, who was not in the original XI but came on as a substitute fielder, was docked 15 percent of his match fee for sledging.

READ | Ben Stokes questions ICC on over-rate calculations

The ICC said he “ignored warnings” from the umpires and “continued using aggressive language” towards the Bangladesh players.

Seales recorded outstanding figures of 4-5 in 15.5 overs in Bangladesh’s first innings in Jamaica, but the tourists won the match by 101 runs to level the two-match series.

Related Topics

West Indies /

Bangladesh /

ICC

