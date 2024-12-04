 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ben Stokes questions ICC on over-rate calculations

Stokes’ comments on the over rate came after both England and New Zealand were fined three points each from their World Test Championship tally for maintaining slow over rate during the first Test in Christchurch.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 19:17 IST , Wellington - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: England’s Ben Stokes looks on during the first day of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 28, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Ben Stokes looks on during the first day of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Ben Stokes looks on during the first day of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

England captain Ben Stokes has not signed an over rate sheet since the Ashes Test at Lord’s last year as he is waiting to have conversations with the ICC over his concerns around the over rate calculations.

Stokes’ comments on the over rate came after both England and New Zealand were fined three points each from their World Test Championship tally for maintaining slow over rate during the first Test in Christchurch.

“The most frustrating thing, from both teams’ points of view, is that the game finished early, there was a result. But I think the frustration actually stems back to last year in the Ashes where it was the first time I really brought it up to the match referee and the umpires,” said Stokes.

“I guess the most frustrating thing is that it’s always an issue depending on where you are in the world and the style of cricket that’s played. There’s never an over-rate issue in Asia because of how much spin is played.” Stokes had sarcastically posted emojis on social media on Tuesday after the ICC imposed the fines.

ALSO READ | SA vs PAK: Babar Azam returns to Test squad for Proteas series, Shaheen Afridi missing

“There’s so many tactical decisions that you need to make, whether that be chatting with the bowler or field changes,” Stokes went on.

“As a captain, I like to change things quite a lot and the field could be completely different six balls in an over. But that’s not taken into consideration. And getting told to just ‘hurry up’ isn’t going to fix it, because we’re out there playing a game.”

Stokes has his reason for not signing the over rate sheet since the Ashes Test last year.

“The two conversations I’ve had with the match referees have actually been very good and the match referees have handled it very, very well and been very understanding from a player’s point of view,” Stokes said.

“But it’s been over a year now since I made some comments around the over rates and still to this day we’re yet to hear any response back from anyone at the ICC around that.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC /

Ben Stokes /

Ashes /

World Test Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8 Highlights: Ding forces draw against Gukesh in 51 moves
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ben Stokes questions ICC on over-rate calculations
    PTI
  3. Hero World Challenge: Scottie Scheffler to lead strong field with title defence in sight
    V. V. Ramanan
  4. World Chess Championship 2024, Round 8: Gukesh, Ding Liren play out fifth consecutive draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans faces UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Ben Stokes questions ICC on over-rate calculations
    PTI
  2. World Test Championship 2023-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for the WTC final after South Africa beat Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs SL, 1st Test: South Africa poised to beat Sri Lanka after tons by Stubbs and Bavuma on Day 3
    AP
  4. South African all-rounder Mulder to miss rest of Sri Lanka Test series due to injury, Breetzke named replacement
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Ghulam’s maiden ODI century leads Pakistan to series win over Zimbabwe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 8 Highlights: Ding forces draw against Gukesh in 51 moves
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ben Stokes questions ICC on over-rate calculations
    PTI
  3. Hero World Challenge: Scottie Scheffler to lead strong field with title defence in sight
    V. V. Ramanan
  4. World Chess Championship 2024, Round 8: Gukesh, Ding Liren play out fifth consecutive draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans faces UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment