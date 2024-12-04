 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rashid Khan appeals to Taliban government to revise ban on women’s medical training

Khan took to social media to express his views saying education holds a central place in Islamic teachings and that the faith emphasised the pursuit of knowledge for men and women.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 22:46 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Afghanistan cricket Rashid Khan on Wednesday urged the Taliban government to reconsider the ban on medical training for women in the country, saying the decision will profoundly affect their future and dignity.

Media reports stated that the Taliban’s leadership has ordered private and public institutions to stop providing medical courses for women in Afghanistan.

Khan took to social media to express his views saying education holds a central place in Islamic teachings and that the faith emphasised the pursuit of knowledge for men and women.

“It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society,” Khan wrote on ‘X’.

“The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face. Afghanistan, our beloved homeland, stands at a critical juncture,” he added.

ALSO READ | SA vs PAK: Babar Azam returns to Test squad for Proteas series, Shaheen Afridi missing

In September 2021, a month after they returned to power, the Taliban stopped schooling for girls after grade six. They banned women from University in December 2022.

Reports have stated that Taliban’s decision will only worsen the conditions where Afghanistan is facing dire shortage of medical professionals.

“The country desperately needs professionals in every field, especially in the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is particularly concerning, as it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women.

“It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs,” said the former captain.

“I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation’s development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values,” the 26-year-old added.

The European Union on Wednesday condemned the Taliban for violating human rights and women’s access to education following media reports that Taliban leaders have ordered private and public institutions to stop providing medical courses for women and girls in Afghanistan.

The European Union on Wednesday condemned the Taliban’s violation of human rights and women’s access to education, specifically citing the recent order to halt medical courses for women and girls in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Related Topics

Rashid Khan /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: West Indies’ Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair fined for breaching ICC code of conduct in Bangladesh loss
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico Madrid’s Le Normand available to compete after brain injury, says coach Simeone
    Team Sportstar
  3. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India defeats Pakistan 5-3 in finals to win its fifth title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rashid Khan appeals to Taliban government to revise ban on women’s medical training
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, December 4: International Series to host $2 million event in Gurugram
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rashid Khan appeals to Taliban government to revise ban on women’s medical training
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: West Indies’ Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair fined for breaching ICC code of conduct in Bangladesh loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. A Study in Pink - The curious case of the ‘twilight phase’ in day-night Tests
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits 46-ball 76 vs UAE in ACC Under-19 Asia Cup; India beats UAE by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS: India bans open net sessions for remaining tour after outpour of fans in Adelaide
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: West Indies’ Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair fined for breaching ICC code of conduct in Bangladesh loss
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico Madrid’s Le Normand available to compete after brain injury, says coach Simeone
    Team Sportstar
  3. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India defeats Pakistan 5-3 in finals to win its fifth title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rashid Khan appeals to Taliban government to revise ban on women’s medical training
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, December 4: International Series to host $2 million event in Gurugram
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment